KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EXIM's rating is equalised with that of the Indian sovereign
(BBB-/Stable) based
on its key policy role of financing, facilitating and promoting
India's foreign
trade, and its establishment by a statute that ensures strong
linkages with the
government.
The Export-Import Bank of India Act, 1981 requires the
government to directly
own 100% of EXIM. The government's strong control of EXIM is
further highlighted
by representation from three government ministries - the
Ministry of Finance,
Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Commerce and
Industry - on its
board. Under the act, EXIM can only be liquidated with the
approval of the
government and this need not be in line with liquidation laws
that apply to
other companies.
EXIM also acts as an agent of the government in extending line
of credit loans
(35% of the loan book at the end of the financial year to March
2015 (FY15)) to
other developing economies. The Indian government guarantees the
principal and
interest on these loans, which EXIM extends at the government's
behest, and
provides EXIM with interest subsidies for them. The government's
periodic
capital injections - INR13bn in each of FY15 and FY16 - and the
Reserve Bank of
India providing liquidity support to EXIM in the past underscore
the strength of
EXIM's linkage with the sovereign. Fitch does not assign EXIM a
Viability Rating
(VR) given its policy role-oriented business profile.
The Stable Outlook on the rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on
the sovereign
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EXIM's rating is equalised to that of the sovereign and would
move in tandem
with the sovereign's rating. Further, any perceived or actual
weakening of the
linkages between EXIM and the sovereign, by way of sustained
deviation of EXIM's
business model from its policy focus or reduction in the
government's ownership
below 100%, could lead Fitch to revise its rating down from the
sovereign
rating. Fitch does not expect EXIM's linkage with the sovereign
to undergo any
change in the near term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
