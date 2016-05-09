(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned Indonesia-based PT Astra Sedaya Finance's (ASF, AAA(idn)/Stable) unsecured senior debt programme 2016 of up to IDR8trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)'. Bonds under this programme are expected to be issued within two years of the programme's launch. The agency has also assigned ASF's programme a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned ASF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2016 of up to IDR2trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' and National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The bonds, which will be issued under the programme, will have a maturity of up to three years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the company's business growth. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated the same level as ASF's National Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of ASF and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. ASF's rating reflects Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). The ratings also take into account ASF's strategic importance to the Astra Group in expanding the latter's car manufacturing and distributor business in Indonesia. As an integral part of AI's car business chain, ASF has an important role in providing direct financing services for AI's car sales. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any significant decline in AI's ownership, performance or support, and significant reduction in ASF's contribution to AI would exert downward pressure on its ratings. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given ASF's strategic importance to AI's car business. There is no rating upside as the rating is already at the top of the scale. Any changes in ASF's Long-Term IDR and National Ratings would affect these issue ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.