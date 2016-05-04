(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Australia's 2016-2017 budget is
broadly neutral
for the country's public finances, which are consistent with the
sovereign's
'AAA' rating, Fitch Ratings says. A credible consolidation
strategy, rather than
absolute debt and deficit levels, remains a key sovereign rating
consideration.
We expected weaker nominal income growth to constrain tax
revenues and slow
fiscal consolidation when we affirmed Australia's 'AAA'/Stable
sovereign rating
in March. Weaker terms of trade, weighing on economic
performance and pushing
back fiscal consolidation timelines, have been a regular feature
of recent
fiscal announcements.
The projected underlying cash balances in the budget are similar
to those in the
December Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), despite
improvement in
the terms of trade. The budget assumes an iron-ore price of
USD55/tonne, up from
USD39 in the MYEFO, but the benefits to the nominal GDP growth
outlook have been
more than offset by weaker global economic conditions and lower
price and wage
inflation. Changes to economic parameters and other variations
are expected to
widen the combined underlying cash deficit by AUD8.1bn (0.5% of
2015-16 GDP)
over the four years to 2019-20, whereas policy decisions will
modestly narrow
the deficit by AUD1.7bn (0.1% of 2015-16 GDP) over the same
period.
The underlying cash deficit for 2016-17 is projected at
AUD37.1bn, or 2.2% of
GDP, slightly wider (0.2% of GDP) than the AUD33.7bn in the
MYEFO. The
government projects the underlying cash deficit to narrow to
0.3% in 2019-20, no
change to the MYEFO. Revenue growth, while weaker than
previously projected, is
expected to drive the fiscal consolidation. Commonwealth net
debt is still
expected to fall after 2017-18, albeit from a slightly higher
peak. Projections
for state and local government deficits are wider than we had
anticipated, at
0.3% of GDP in 2017-2018 compared to 0.1% projected in last
year's budget.
The economic flexibility afforded by Australia's low government
debt ratio is an
important support for the 'AAA' sovereign rating. Gross general
government
debt/GDP remains below the 'AAA' median (34.5% of GDP in 2015,
versus 42.8%).
The public balance sheet has acted as a shock absorber against
the sharp fall in
terms of trade due to falling commodity prices over the past
four years.
A credible fiscal consolidation strategy, responsive to economic
conditions,
would help preserve fiscal buffers against potential shocks
facing the
Australian economy, both domestic (eg the risk of a housing
market bust) and
external (eg another fall in iron ore prices, or a more
pronounced China
slowdown). If there were a lasting improvement in economic
parameters, for
example a better outlook for the terms of trade, we assume the
authorities would
allow the deficit to narrow more quickly. The Reserve Bank of
Australia's 25bp
rate cut on Tuesday may also support growth.
We also assume greater consolidation efforts should the
structural deficit prove
wider than anticipated. The government's estimate of the
structural deficit has
narrowed, but forecasting is subject to significant
uncertainties around the
outlook for private investment, productivity and export
competitiveness. The
nation's debt-carrying capacity could be enhanced if the
government's Enterprise
Tax Plan and National Infrastructure Plan are able to unlock
improvements in
trend growth.
The broad political support for fiscal responsibility means we
do not expect a
significant change in fiscal strategy following the elections
that are likely to
be held in early July, although the policy mix may change.
