(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Solvency II Ratios Move Into the Spotlight here LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects investors to adopt the headline Solvency II (S2) ratio as their first measure of insurers' capital strength, despite its flaws. To draw valid conclusions on capital strength, it will be essential to analyse not only the ratio itself, but also its calculation basis and sensitivities. S2 has increased the focus on German life insurers' exposure to low interest rates, which was largely hidden under Solvency I. We expect the fuller S2 disclosure required in 2017 - including metrics without the benefits of transitional measures - to shed more light on this issue. Many German life insurers are allowed to use 16-year transitional measures that shield their S2 ratios from the effects of low rates. Dutch insurers facing low rates are not granted this option. To understand how the two markets' S2 positions compare, we would consider the ratios without transitional benefits, ie on a "fully loaded" S2 basis. Even without transitional benefits, S2 ratios may not be comparable. Aegon, Allianz, AXA and Prudential have large US operations, for which they feed US-based regulatory capital metrics into their group S2 ratios. This reflects the provisional S2 equivalence granted to the US by the EC, which avoided the potentially awkward imposition of S2 on US businesses. However, US regulatory capital calculations differ significantly from S2, and group S2 ratios based on a blend of US and S2 numbers may be far removed from "true" S2. We expect sovereign charges to be introduced for standard formula users, which would weaken S2 ratios for Italian insurers in particular. The 4.2% ultimate forward rate to extrapolate the forward curve for valuing long-term liabilities looks set to be reduced; this would weaken S2 ratios for several Dutch life insurers and accelerate the decline in German guaranteed savings business. We also expect an easing of the risk margin arising from longevity business - important for UK annuity providers. We will continue to assess insurers' capital based primarily on our Prism Factor-Based Capital Model, as we believe Prism scores are more comparable than S2 metrics. We do not use S2 metrics directly in our ratings, but we evaluate S2 disclosures to enhance our understanding of insurers' risk profiles. In the longer term, if S2 calculation methods stabilise and converge, or become more comparable, we may place more weight on S2 metrics. The report, "Solvency II Ratios Move Into the Spotlight" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Sam Mageed Director +44 20 3530 1704 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.