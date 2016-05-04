(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has downgraded Gulf
International
Bank B.S.C.'s (GIB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to
'A-' from 'A'.
The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is
attached at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of the Saudi Arabian
sovereign (see
'Fitch Downgrades Saudi Arabia to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook
Remains Negative'
dated 12 April 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). Following the
sovereign downgrade,
Fitch downgraded the LT IDRs of 7 Saudi Arabian banks, while
revising downward
the outlook of 4 others to Negative from Stable (see 'Fitch
Downgrades 7 Saudi
Arabian Banks; Revises Outlook of 4 Others to Negative on
www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect Fitch's approach of
rating GIB's
Long-Term IDR one notch below the Saudi domestic systemically
important bank
(D-SIB) Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A' at 'A-'. The Negative
Outlook mirrors
that on the sovereign, meaning that GIB's IDR will be downgraded
to 'BBB+' in
the event of a downgrade by one notch of the Saudi sovereign.
GIB's Viability Rating (VR) remains unaffected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING
GIB's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) are driven by Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high probability of support from the bank's
longstanding majority
shareholder, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Negative; 97.2%
stake), despite the bank being licenced and headquartered in
Bahrain. Our view
of support is driven by the bank's ownership and a strong record
of support,
which has been clearly demonstrated in the past, and is the main
reason GIB's LT
IDR is in line with that of the smaller Saudi-domiciled banks.
Although the Central Bank of Bahrain regulates all licenced
banks in Bahrain,
Fitch does not factor any Bahraini sovereign support in the
ratings of Bahraini
wholesale banks, including GIB.
GIB's ratings are not constrained by the Bahrain Country Ceiling
of 'BBB+',
reflecting that the majority of GIB's assets and liabilities are
outside of
Bahrain, and would not be subject to Bahraini convertibility
risks, in Fitch's
view.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
GIB's senior unsecured debt rating is aligned with the bank's LT
IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and SR
GIB's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a diminishing of the
perceived ability or
willingness of the Saudi authorities to provide support to the
bank. We consider
that the willingness of the Saudi sovereign to support GIB is
unchanged and is
demonstrated by the authorities' strong track record of support.
However, the
Negative Outlook on the sovereign reflects a weakening ability
of the sovereign
to support GIB due to the significant deterioration in its
fiscal position.
GIB's LT IDR will be downgraded by one notch if the sovereign
rating is
downgraded.
As GIB's LT IDR is not constrained by the Bahrain Country
Ceiling, its IDR is
not sensitive to negative rating action on the Bahraini
sovereign.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
The senior unsecured debt rating is broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect GIB's LT IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Gilbert Hobeika
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1004
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1003977
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
