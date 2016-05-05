(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Saudi Arabia's Draft Law on the Resolution of Financial Institutions, currently under review, is unlikely, at least in the foreseeable future, to change our view that there is an extremely high probability of the government supporting its banking system, says Fitch Ratings. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA), which supervises the banks, has a strong tradition of supporting the banking sector and, to date, no depositors or creditors of banks have lost money. We believe it will take time to implement a culture change, but that the enactment of a resolution framework will introduce more transparency. The Financial Stability Board's (FSB) regional consultative group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) announced on 25 April that, at a recent meeting in Riyadh, it had discussed regional approaches to bank resolution, too-big-to-fail issues and bail-in. Among MENA countries, only Saudi Arabia is a member of the G-20 and, as such, it is committed to implementing resolution legislation. According to the FSB, Saudi Arabia plans to introduce a resolution regime covering all of its Key Attributes of Effective Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions. Saudi's draft bank resolution law was submitted to the council of ministers in 2H15 and is currently being reviewed by the Bureau of Experts. Feedback has been received and the next step is the submission of a revised draft to the Council of Ministers, but there is no clear timeframe for when the legislation might be finalised. SAMA has broad powers to intervene in failing or weak banks. The FSB says that SAMA believes these powers are sufficiently broad to enable it to effectively implement most resolution measures outlined in the Key Attributes. But existing Saudi laws do not spell out the circumstances under which shareholder and creditor rights can be over-ridden, and this could result in court action in the event that bail-ins were imposed in connection with a bank resolution, according to the FSB. The introduction of a formal resolution framework will add transparency for market participants and clarify when SAMA can intervene and under what circumstances losses might be imposed on bank shareholders and creditors. Saudi law does not currently establish a hierarchy for creditor claims, and this will have to be clarified if bank creditors are to be able to adequately measure risk and estimate their potential losses in the event of resolution. For resolution legislation to be effective, we expect there to be an update in Saudi Arabia's bankruptcy laws. We also expect resolution legislation to bring greater clarity regarding the conditions for entry into resolution and procedures surrounding bail-in. We believe that further clarity in these two areas will enhance creditor confidence. Contact: Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director, Banks +971 4424 1202 Fitch Dubai Al Thuraya Tower 1 Office 1805 & 1806 Dubai Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Saudi Banks: Peer Review here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.