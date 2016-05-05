(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
CJSC
Ameriabank's (Ameria) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Stable from
Negative, while affirming the IDR at 'B+'. It has also affirmed
CJSC
Ardshinbank's Long-term IDR at 'B+' with Negative Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned Ameria's upcoming issue of senior
unsecured notes an
expected Long-term rating of 'B+(EXP)' and a Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. The total
amount of issue is USD15m and final maturity is 2018. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' IDRs, which are driven by their
'b+' Viability
Ratings (VRs), reflects the banks' reasonable financial metrics,
albeit under
moderate pressure from a challenging operating environment. The
VRs also reflect
Ardshin's and Ameria's respectively moderate and solid loss
absorption
capacities, adequate liquidity buffers in light of upcoming
wholesale funding
maturities and strong domestic franchises (market shares of
13%-15% in domestic
lending). The ratings also consider the high dollarisation and
concentration of
both banks' balance sheets, and recent rapid credit growth in
Armenia's fairly
high-risk environment.
The revision of the Outlook on Ameria's ratings to Stable
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the bank is likely to remain resilient to
pressures from the
difficult operating environment, as reflected by only moderate
deterioration of
its asset quality and sound collateral coverage of problem
loans. The bank also
has a fairly strong ability to absorb impairment through
earnings and improved
capital buffer following the USD30m equity injection in December
2015.
The Negative Outlook on Ardshin's ratings reflects the bank's
more vulnerable
credit profile due to the high-risk nature of some of the bank's
major
exposures, which although currently reported as performing may
require
provisioning. It also reflects the bank's more moderate capacity
to absorb
credit losses through pre-impairment profits and smaller capital
buffer.
Asset quality deteriorated moderately at Ameria during 2015 as
non-performing
loans (NPLs, over 90 days overdue) increased to 4.9% from 2.3%,
while Ardshin's
NPLs remained stable at 3%. However, Ameria has a lower share of
restructured
loans at 1% than Ardshin's 5%. Although Ameria has a low NPL
reserve coverage of
only 34%, Fitch views this as reasonable given strong collateral
coverage and a
track record of recoveries. Ardshin's NPL reserve coverage was a
stronger 82%,
although its restructured loans are weakly reserved and viewed
by Fitch as a
potential source of problems.
Lending in the Armenian banking sector is highly dollarised (78%
at Ameria and
66% at Ardshin), while the share of hedged borrowers is
generally limited, which
may result in asset quality pressure, although the magnitude of
devaluation in
Armenia was much lower (19%) compared with other regional
currencies. Risk
concentrations are large at both banks, heightening their risk
profiles: at
end-2015, exposure to the top 25 groups of connected borrowers
accounted for
2.3x Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at Ameria and 2.7x at Ardshin.
Ameria has solid pre-impairment profitability (on cash basis)
sufficient to
cover up to 4% of potential credit losses and strong equity
buffer (regulatory
capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 20.2% and FCC of 14.5% at
end-2015), which
allows absorption of further 12% of potential loan losses before
breaching any
of the regulatory capital ratios. However, Ameria's
capitalisation should be
viewed in light of the bank's aggressive (about 20% in 2016)
growth plans.
Ardshin has lower resilience to asset quality deterioration due
to smaller
pre-impairment profit (on cash basis) of 2.4% of gross average
loans in 2015,
and a moderate capital buffer (regulatory CAR at 13.2% and FCC
at 16% at
end-2015, reflecting capital deductions according to the
regulatory rules)
allowing the bank to absorb only 1.5% of additional loan losses
before breaching
the regulatory minimum of 12%.
We expect net profitability to remain under pressure in 2016
from high loan
impairment charges, which shaved off 46% and 66%, respectively,
of Ameria's and
Ardshin's pre-impairment profits in 2015. However, decreasing
deposit rates
could help to ease pressure on margins.
Deposits are concentrated, although the banks keep large
cushions of liquid
assets (mainly cash and equivalents, non-mandatory placements
with the central
bank, and unpledged government securities) equivalent to 35%-40%
of customer
deposits. Non-deposit funding is significant at both banks (35%
of end-2015
liabilities at Ameria and 42% at Ardshin), although wholesale
funding maturities
are manageable (below 10% of liabilities for both banks in
2016).
Both banks' Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' and '5' Support
Ratings mainly
reflect Fitch's view that the Armenian authorities have limited
financial
flexibility to provide extraordinary support to banks, if
necessary, given the
banking sector's large foreign currency liabilities relative to
the country's
international reserves. Potential support from the private
shareholders is also
not factored into the ratings, as it cannot be reliably
assessed.
SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS
The senior unsecured debt ratings of Ameria and Ardshin (issued
through Dilijan
Finance B.V.) are aligned with their Long-term IDRs, as they
represent direct,
unsecured and unconditional obligations of the respective banks.
The issues'
Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' reflect average recovery prospects for
noteholders in
case of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - ALL RATINGS
Credit metrics of both banks are highly reliant on the
performance of the
economy and stability of the local currency, although Ardshin's
ratings, being
on Negative Outlook, are more sensitive to a potential downturn.
Deterioration
in the domestic economy, resulting in the marked weakening of
the banks' asset
quality or capitalisation, without sufficient support being
provided by the
shareholders, may result in rating downgrades. Improvement of
the country's
economic prospects would reduce downward pressure on Ardshin's
ratings and would
be supportive of Ameria's credit profile, although an upgrade is
unlikely in the
medium-term.
Changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs would have similar impact
the senior
unsecured debt ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ameria
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook revised to Stable from
Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: assigned at 'B+(EXP)', Recovery Rating
'RR4'
Ardshin
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (issued by Dilijan Finance B.V.): affirmed
at 'B+',
Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 69 06
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
