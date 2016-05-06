(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at A-', with Stable
Outlooks. The
issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Latvia's ratings are supported by the government's favourable
fiscal finances,
as well as the institutional strengths and policy framework that
come with
eurozone membership. The ratings are constrained by the
country's weaker
external finances and lower per capita income than 'A' rated
peers.
Latvia's economy grew 2.7% in 2015, boosted by a strong domestic
sector, despite
a double digit contraction in net exports due to weaker external
demand. For
2016, Fitch forecasts a modest slowdown in growth to 2.5%
stemming from weaker
investment growth and a slow recovery in net exports. Weak
demand from important
trading partners (e.g Russia and the other Baltic countries)
will keep the net
export contribution to GDP negative for another year, albeit at
a lesser degree,
while gross fixed capital formation will slow due to the start
of a new EU
funding cycle. Growth in 2016 will primarily be driven by
household consumption,
supported by solid real wage growth and rising employment.
Latvia's medium-term potential growth is estimated by the
authorities at around
3%. Achieving this growth rate will aid the economy's gradual
convergence
towards the 'A' median income level. However, structural
rigidities constrain
the economy's potential, as evidenced by the high labour tax
burden contributing
to structural unemployment, and the presence of a large grey
economy. There is
also a moderate risk that challenges to economic competiveness
could arise,
should the current trend of strong wage growth above labour
productivity
continue.
Public finances are a support for Latvia's rating. In 2015 the
general
government deficit was 1.3% of GDP and the government debt ratio
36.4% of GDP,
compared with the 'A' medians of 2.0% and 44.1%, respectively.
For 2016, Fitch
is forecasting for the fiscal deficit to narrow further to 1.0%
of GDP, but for
the debt ratio to rise to 39.7% of GDP on the back of government
plans to
pre-finance 2017 redemptions, including a USD1bn Eurobond in
February 2017.
Latvia does not face any near-term fiscal risks, but meeting
medium-term fiscal
targets beyond 2016 could be challenging. Pressures to increase
defence spending
and social welfare will require additional revenue raising
measures to those
already in the 2016 Budget.
Latvia's ratings are supported by a stable and improving banking
sector. The
sector is well capitalised (Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at
19.7%, 2015), and
on-going private sector deleveraging has helped improve banks'
balance sheets,
with non-performing loans down to 5.4% (March 2016) from a peak
of 19% in 2010.
The high level of foreign ownership in the banking sector
reduces the risk of
financial sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign
balance sheet.
Although the share of non-resident deposits in the sector is
high (46.1% of GDP,
50% of total deposits, 1Q16), they have proved resilient against
a significant
external shock in the form of the recession in Russia.
Partially constraining Latvia's rating is its weaker external
finances relative
to the 'A' median. Compared with the median net creditor
position (20.4% of GDP)
of its 'A' peers, Latvia is a high net external debtor (22.6% of
GDP). This
ratio has been on a steady downward trajectory since 2009, and
on the basis the
banking sector continues to deleverage and the government keeps
to its latest
medium-term public debt strategy, this ratio will narrow
further. For the first
time since 2008, Latvia's sovereign turned into a net external
creditor for
around 9.7% of GDP, after reducing its liabilities following the
repayment of a
EUR1.2bn European Commission loan back in January 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- A sustainable improvement in external finances in conjunction
with a reduction
in external debt.
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth
that fosters higher
income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic
imbalances.
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example,
from sustained
fiscal slippage and/or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (March 2016), in particular
eurozone GDP growth,
to reach 1.7% by 2017, up from 1.6% in 2015.
