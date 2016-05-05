(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Kutxabank S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', with a Positive Outlook, and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the bank's Short-term IDR at 'F3', Support Rating (SR) at '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'No Floor'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs and senior debt ratings, including those of senior unsecured debt issuances by wholly-owned banking subsidiary CajaSur Banco, S.A.U., are driven by Kutxabank's standalone creditworthiness, as captured by its VR. The VR reflects the bank's robust loss-absorption capacity, improving asset quality, adequate funding and liquidity position and its leading regional retail franchise coupled with a strong asset management business. The VR also factors in the bank's modest profitability and exposure to a still large, albeit declining, equities portfolio. Capital and leverage measures are robust for Kutxabank's risk profile. At end-2015, its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio had improved to 14.3% (from 12.4% at end-2014) and the tangible common equity/assets ratio was a solid 8.6%. In 2015, capitalisation further benefited from asset de-risking, in the form of equity divestments and the sale of a foreclosed asset portfolio, which reduced the bank's vulnerability to collateral stress. Fitch calculates that Kutxabank's unreserved problem assets (ie NPLs and foreclosed assets) declined to 59% of FCC at end-2015 from 87% at end-2014. Despite some progress in divestments, the equity investment portfolio continues to represent a large portion of Kutxabank's capital base and is fairly concentrated by name, exposing the bank to market risk. However, we expect the bank to continue reducing its exposure to equities and its level of concentration in the medium term. Asset de-risking has been accompanied by positive trends in loan quality, which we expect to continue over the next quarters as the economy continues to grow. Kutxabank's NPL ratio, while still high by international standards, improved to 8.7% at end-2015 (from 10.7% at end-2014), primarily due to lower NPL entries and higher recoveries. Including foreclosed assets, the problem assets ratio was 10.3% at end-2015, better than the 13.3% reported at end-2014. Domestically, Kutxabank's NPL levels compare well with peers, largely reflecting the resilience of the bank's large mortgage portfolio in the Basque Country. Kutaxbank's earnings are fairly modest and we expect revenue generation to remain pressured in 2016 from low interest rates and muted loan volumes. However, the bank should benefit from its relatively broad fee-income business franchise, and most importantly, improvements to loan quality, which in turn should reduce provisioning needs and support bottom-line earnings. Kutxabank largely funds its mortgage-oriented business through an ample retail deposit base and to a lesser extent, covered bonds. The bank's liquidity position is adequate given a well-diversified debt maturity profile. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that Kutxabank's senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that they become non-viable. Fitch views the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. BRRD has been effective in EU member states since 1 January 2015, including minimum loss absorption requirements before resolution financing or alternative financing (eg, government stabilisation funds) can be used. Full application of BRRD, including the bail-in tool, is required from 1 January 2016. BRRD was transposed into Spanish legislation on 18 June 2015, with full implementation from 1 January 2016. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The bank's subordinated debt is notched down once from the bank's VR for loss severity because of lower recovery expectations relative to senior unsecured debt. These securities are subordinated to all senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Kutxabank's IDRs and senior debt ratings, including ratings for senior unsecured debt issuance by CajaSur Banco, are sensitive to changes to the VR. The Positive Outlook reflects that there is some upside VR potential. Further progress in divesting equity stakes without eroding capital would reduce the bank's exposure to market risk and could trigger an upgrade of the VR. Further improvements in asset quality could also support a VR upgrade. Downward pressure on the VR could arise from a negative asset quality shock or a material weakening of profitability, although Fitch does not expect this. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Kutxabank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Kutxabank, S.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal: Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' 