HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Logan
Property Holdings
Company Limited's (Logan) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed Logan's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its
outstanding US
dollar bonds at 'BB-'.
The China homebuilder's ratings are supported by strong
contracted sales growth,
improving financial metrics, lower leverage and stable
profitability with EBITDA
margin of over 25% for 2015. Its current scale of CNY20bn
contracted sales and
geographic concentration in Guangdong province constrains its
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Re-focus on Shenzhen: Fitch believes that acquiring more land in
Tier-1 cities
would enhance Logan's land bank quality, reduce sales risk and
improve its
overall operational flexibility, although margins will remain
uncertain because
of high land costs and potential policy intervention, such as
purchase
restrictions. The Shenzhen region in Guangdong province
accounted for over 40%
of Logan's 2015 contracted sales, and more than 70% of its land
investment was
in this area. We expect the Shenzhen region to continue to be
Logan's main
focus. The company's land bank was previously mainly in Shantou
in Guangdong,
and Nanning and Fongshing in Guangxi province, which are all
lower Tier-2 or
Tier-3 cities.
Strong 2015 Performance: Logan's contracted sales rose 54% to
CNY20.5bn in 2015,
above its revised sales target of CNY18bn. Robust sales and a
92% cash
collection rate reduced its leverage, measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory,
to 32% at end-2015 from 37% at end-2014. The high sales turnover
also helped
Logan to maintain a healthy financial profile. The company
expects contracted
sales to continue increasing in 2016, although at a slower pace
than in 2015.
Stable Margin and Strong Liquidity: Logan's EBITDA margin rose
slightly to 27.4%
in 2015 from 26.2% in 2014. Fitch expects the margin to remain
stable at above
25% in 2016. The company's strong cash position with readily
available cash of
CNY8.6bn at end-2015 is enough to cover its short-term debt of
CNY4.0bn. Fitch
believes Logan's liquidity will remain healthy in the next 12-18
months,
underpinned by its strong contracted sales and high cash
collection rate.
Limited Geographical Diversification: More than 80% of Logan's
contracted sales
in 2015 were from Guangdong province, with the remaining mainly
from Guangxi
province. Furthermore, more than 50% of the Guangdong contracted
sales were from
the Shenzhen region. The company's geographic concentration is
likely to
continue in 2016, based on its existing land bank and expansion
strategy. This
concentration leaves Logan more vulnerable to economic
volatility and policy
changes in these regions compared with developers that are more
geographically
diversified across China.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales continue to grow in 2016 but at a slower pace
compared with
2015
- Land acquisitions increase in line with sales growth in 2016
- Higher average selling prices and unit land costs as the
company becomes more
focused in the Shenzhen region
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25% (2015:27%)
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 40% (2015: 32%)
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 1.0x (2015:
1.0x)
Positive: No positive rating action is expected unless Logan is
able to
substantially increase its scale and diversify outside Guangdong
province
without compromising its financial metrics. This is not expected
over the next
12-18 months.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
USD250m 9.75% senior notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD300m 11.25% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'
USD260m 7.7% senior notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'
