(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Seylan Bank
PLC's
(A-(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated
debenture issue of up
to LKR5bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures will have tenors of five and seven years and
carry fixed and
floating coupons. The debentures are to be listed on the Colombo
Stock Exchange
and the bank plans to use the proceeds to fund loan growth,
strengthen its Tier
2 capital base and reduce structural maturity mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below
Seylan Bank's
National Long-Term Rating to reflect the subordination to senior
unsecured
creditors.
Seylan Bank's rating reflects Fitch's view that the government
of Sri Lanka
(B+/Negative) would provide it extraordinary support in case of
need because the
regulator has classified it as one of six domestic systemically
important banks.
Fitch assigns Seylan Bank a lower support-driven rating because
it has a smaller
market share compared with its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
Seylan Bank's
National Long-Term Ratings.
Any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the perception of
state support to
Seylan could result in a change in its National Long-Term
Rating. Fitch would
consider an upgrade of Seylan's ratings if the bank's standalone
rating -
currently at a notch below its support-driven rating - moves
above the
support-driven rating through a significant and sustained
improvement in asset
quality and provisioning, and its other credit metrics are in
line with that of
higher-rated peers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
