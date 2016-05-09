(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, May 08 (Fitch) Strong growth in new lending
to China's
residential mortgage sector brings additional credit risks, says
Fitch Ratings.
New mortgages of CNY2.2trn (USD344bn) accounted for 45% of the
increase in total
loans at 14 rated Chinese banks in 2015 (2014: 25%), as weaker
economic
conditions suppressed demand for other types of lending and
loans-for-bonds
swaps distort data for infrastructure loans. Mortgages made up a
fifth of banks'
loan books at end-2015.
<script id="infogram_0_0ef86437-5396-4559-976e-6baa999d0cd3"
title="FW_2016_05_05" src="//e.infogr.am/js/embed.js?RuK"
type="text/javascript">
Easier access to mortgage loans, helped by relaxations in
downpayment
requirements and an easing of home purchase restrictions in some
cities, appear
to have fuelled strong rises in real estate prices in first- and
second-tier
cities across China. Year-on-year property values to end-March
2016 reported by
the National Bureau of Statistics, for example, rose by 63% in
Shenzhen and 40%
in Shanghai. Authorities there, as well as in Wuhan and Nanjing,
tightened rules
on home purchases in March 2016, in an effort to cool the rise
in real estate
prices, but it is too early to tell whether this will be
effective.
Banks prioritise mortgage lending because it attracts a 50% risk
weight (and is
secured), compared with 75% for micro loans and 100% for general
corporate
loans. We estimate average loan-to-value ratios on mortgage
loans to be below
50%, but this does not necessarily indicate that collateral
values are
sufficient to offset potential losses in the event of a sharp
downturn in real
estate prices.
There is no experience of a deep and prolonged real estate
stress in China, and
historical loss data is limited, so banks could be exposed to
significant losses
if there were market disruptions. Losses may also arise in
corporate loans
secured by real estate as a steep fall in property prices could
diminish the
value of collateral used for other loans, which would weaken
banks' overall
lending capacity and increase borrowers' default probabilities.
Reported non-performing loans (NPL) for residential mortgage
portfolios in China
were just 0.3% of gross loans at end-2015, well below the
system-wide ratio
(1.6%). We think published metrics understate system-wide NPLs
in China's
banking sector.
The largest providers of mortgage loans are the four large
state-owned banks -
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction
Bank, Agricultural
Bank of China, and Bank of China (all rated A/Stable/bb) - plus
China Merchants
Bank (BBB/Stable/bb-). Mortgages at one mid-tier bank,
Industrial Bank
(BB+/Stable/b), rose by 150% in 2015 alone.
Infrastructure projects accounted for 17% of total new lending
in 2015, although
actual growth could be higher because some loans extended to
local government
financing vehicles are being swapped into debt securities under
a Ministry of
Finance programme. The long-term nature of infrastructure loans
means the
portfolios are unseasoned and it is too early to detect
impairments.
New lending to SMEs and agriculture - sectors largely privately
owned - is
slowing, according to central bank figures, despite government
incentives such
as lower reserve requirements and capital charges. Other
segments of China's
economy may struggle to access bank funding because mortgages
are consuming such
a high share of new credit flows, and banks appear more
reluctant to lend to
sectors considered higher risk. The steady deceleration of new
lending to SMEs
and rural areas also suggests that demand is sluggish across
some parts of the
private sector.
The Issuer Default Ratings of all Chinese banks are underpinned
by expectations
of sovereign support, and Fitch believes the sovereign faces
rising contingent
liabilities associated with the large and rapid increase in debt
in the economy
since 2008. As the banking sector expands it increases its
potential to affect
the sovereign's rating - especially if the sector weakens.
Contact:
Jack Yuan
Associate Director, Banks
+86 21 5097 3038
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong
Shanghai 200120, China
Jaclyn Wang
Associate Director, Banks
+86 21 5097 3189
Janine Dow
Senior Director, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.