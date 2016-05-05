(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Unione di Banche Italiane's (UBI, BBB/Negative/bbb) EUR750m subordinated callable fixed-rate reset Tier 2 notes (XS1404902535) a Long-term rating of 'BBB-'. The notes have an issuer call option in 2021 and mature in 2026. The notes qualify as Tier 2 capital and contain contractual loss absorption features, which will be triggered at the point of non-viability of the bank, with no equity conversion feature. The subordinated notes will be transferable on the Irish Stock Exchange. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below UBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb', in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The notching includes one notch for loss severity and zero notches for non-performance risk. The one notch for loss severity reflects the below-average recovery prospects for the notes given their subordinated nature. Fitch has applied zero notches for incremental non-performance risk, as the write-down of the notes will only occur only after the point of non-viability is reached and there is no prior coupon flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES The subordinated debt rating is sensitive to the same factors that may affect the bank's VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a change in notching stemming from a Fitch reassessment of loss severity or non-performance risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director + 39 02879087225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director + 39 02879087202 Committee Chairperson Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 933238403 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004034 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.