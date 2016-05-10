(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
Prevoir Vie's and
Prevoir Risques Divers' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
at 'A'. The
agency has also affirmed Societe Centrale Prevoir's (the group's
holding
company) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of all three entities (together, the group) reflect
their solid
capital adequacy and resilient earnings generation. Offsetting
factors include
their high exposure to equities and speculative-grade bonds,
limited size, the
lack of geographical diversification, and moderate exposure to
interest rate
risk.
Fitch assesses Prevoir Vie's and Prevoir Risques Divers' capital
adequacy as
'extremely strong', as measured by the Prism Factor-Based Model
(Prism FBM)
score at end-2015. The group also has very strong regulatory
solvency ratios. At
end-2014, the group's Solvency II margin was 3.6x its solvency
capital
requirements. The calculation was based on the Standard Formula,
including
transitional measures on equity risk. Fitch believes that the
group's Solvency
II position will have remained similarly strong at end-2015.
Financial leverage
is very low, as the group has only limited bank borrowings.
In 2015, the group's percentage of common equities to equity was
high at 109%
(2014: 107%). In addition, speculative-grade bonds accounted for
69% of equity.
As a result, the Fitch-calculated ratio of high-risk
assets-to-equity was 178%
(2014: 179%), which is significantly outside the 'A' category
median. However,
this high investment risk is mitigated by the group's solid
capital position.
The group's solid and stable profitability was underlined by a
net result of
EUR44m in 2015 (2014: EUR43m). Pre-tax operating return on
assets is stable and
was 1.3% on average over 2011-2015; return on equity was strong
at around 8% on
average over the same period.
For Prevoir Vie, the duration gap between assets and liabilities
is around five
years. This can be explained by the group's choice to maintain
shorter and
comparably more liquid assets than liabilities. However, the
duration gap is
lower when real estate assets (13% of invested assets) are
included in the
calculation, which reduces sensitivity to interest rate risk. In
addition, the
average guaranteed interest rate fell in 2015 to 1.3%, a level
that Fitch views
as manageable (2014: 1.8%, 2013: 1.9%).
The group offers tailored products and customer service to
specific customer
groups and segments, including predominantly self-employed
workers. Its core
business focuses on death and sickness protection for
individuals and families
on low and middle incomes. Its consolidated gross written
premiums (GWP)
increased 3% in 2015 to EUR546m, slightly below the 5% achieved
by the French
life insurance market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the Prism FBM score falls to
below "Very
Strong" and is not expected to recover in the medium term, or if
the high-risk
assets-to-equity ratio rises above 200%. Failure to maintain
strong
profitability, as reflected, for example, in net profit falling
below EUR20m,
could also result in a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term given the
concentration of its
operations on the French market and small size. However, over
the longer term,
material growth in market share along with strong financial
performance and
solid capital adequacy could result in an upgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Societe Centrale Prevoir
-Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Prevoir Vie
-Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Prevoir Risques Divers
-Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A' ; Outlook Stable
