(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev's (ABI) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A' and its Short-Term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) pending completion of the planned acquisition of SABMiller plc (SABM). A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this commentary. The two-notch downgrade of ABI's long-term ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's stand-alone credit profile (ahead of the agreed acquisition of SABMiller plc) is no longer consistent with an 'A' rating as a result of contracting free cash-flow generation and a step increase in leverage. ABI's credit metrics have been affected by large shareholder distributions and adverse currency movements. While ABI retains ways to mitigate a sustained period of currency weakness, we do not foresee any recovery in leverage over the medium term in the absence of a reduction in shareholder distributions or other cash preservation measures. ABI's 'BBB+' IDR continues to reflect the company's important advantages in terms of costs and financial flexibility from its geographic diversification and superior scale and operating profit margin relative to peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Profitable Markets Face Challenges ABI's profits are heavily concentrated in just three markets - the US (32% of 2015 EBITDA), Brazil (26%) and Mexico (13%). These countries account for the largest profit pools in the beer industry and where ABI has leading positions with market shares varying between 46% and 68%. This has enabled ABI to boast a record industry EBITDA margin of above 40%, consistent with a higher rating. However the company is now facing challenges from rising consumption of craft beers and high competition in the US. In Brazil and some Latin American countries it faces economic recession and foreign exchange volatility. Mexico continues to perform well. Volumes and Profit Decline ABI's 2015 results confirmed that beer markets remain challenging in most of the world, with slower volume growth in many large developing markets. Adverse currency movements have overturned positive organic growth and led to a 9.3% reported contraction of EBITDA in the year. In addition to the translational foreign exchange impact, ABI's profit suffered from negative transactional impact. Longer term, we expect ABI's profit growth to remain underpinned by favourable socio-demographics for beer consumption in the developing world and its product mix in Latin America and Asia. However, we expect pricing power will be tested in many markets depending on economic conditions. No More Free Cash Flow We project recurring free cash flow (FCF) to become negative this year after having declined to USD1.4bn in 2015 from USD6.3bn in 2012. The 2015 result was mainly due to the doubling of dividend distributions since 2013 to USD6.4bn in 2015, as well as declining profits. ABI has historically been able to extract cash flow from working capital (about USD0.8bn annually over 2012-2014). The figure was larger in 2015 (USD1.8bn) thanks to delayed payments for capex. FCF was actually negative in 2015 when working capital inflows are excluded. We project FCF on a stand-alone basis at negative USD2bn in 2016 due to USD1bn in higher interest costs and our assumption of gradual dividend growth. FCF should drop to between negative USD0.7bn and negative USD1bn over 2017-2019. Leverage Moving Up ABI's net FFO-based leverage increased to 3.7x in 2015 from 3.2x to 3.5x over 2012-2014. We forecast a further step change by approximately 0.6x to around the low-to-mid 4.0x (equivalent to the low 3.0x on a lease-adjusted net debt operating EBITDAR basis from 2.7x in 2015) over the 2016-2019 rating case horizon as a result of the weak prospects for profit growth and expected negative FCF. Such leverage is aligned with a weak 'BBB' rating. We calculate that FFO-based net leverage will climb to 6.0x (over 5.0x lease-adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) after the merger. That figure is based on our 2016 projections, and after taking into consideration USD16.4bn in divestments so far agreed and as much as USD5bn for SABM's Central European operations. Large Dividends Prevent Deleveraging Barring major reversals in exchange rates movements, only meaningful cash preservation actions, such as additional major asset divestments or a substantial reduction in dividend distributions, would enable ABI to deleverage significantly, both on a stand-alone and on a combined basis with SABM. Capex is also still running at a high USD4.0bn in 2016 (almost 10% of sales) but its reduction would provide more limited benefits to FCF. ABI demonstrated, following the USD59bn acquisition of Anheuser Busch in 2008 that it was prepared to reduce dividends for the three years following the transaction. Its 2.0x target net debt/EBITDA was temporarily reached in 2012. However, since the announcement of the SABM transaction, management has reiterated its current financial policy in terms of shareholder remuneration and has not signalled plans to reduce dividends. We project that on a stand-alone basis, ABI's pre-dividend FCF will equal on average USD4.5bn to USD7bn over 2016-2019. If dividends were cut to zero, it could enable a deleveraging of approximately 0.5x per annum. For the combined company, annual pre-dividend FCF should be equal on average to USD8.5bn. This would enable a similar annual deleveraging benefit in the event of full temporary cancellation of dividends and ABI would reach an FFO-based net leverage in the low 4.0x (lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR of low-to- mid 3.0x) in 2019. The optimal capital structure that management targets of 2.0x net debt/EBITDA would therefore only be achieved over a longer timeframe. Ratings Watch Pending ABI-SABMiller combination Ratings remain on RWN pending completion of the agreed merger with industry number two SABM. ABI and SABM's boards have agreed the transaction but several anti-trust regulatory approvals, including those in Europe, are still pending. ABI will acquire SABM with a combination of debt (approximately USD65bn) and equity (about 42% of the price) but has already agreed approximately USD16.5bn in divestments. ABI management expects completion to take place in the second half of 2016. Fitch expects to either affirm the current 'BBB+' or downgrade ABI's rating to the mid- or low- 'BBB' category based on post-merger leverage and the new company's financial policy, especially in regard to the pace of deleveraging. FFO-based net leverage increasing to and remaining closer to the 6.0x level we currently project could drive the rating to the lower end of the 'BBB' scale. Leading Global Player ABI's ratings continue to benefit from its superior size and leadership in the global beer industry, benefiting from a broad portfolio of local and global brands, sold across all pricing points, as well as strong routes to market and highly effective cost management. ABI's operations are balanced across profitable, relatively stable mature markets and emerging markets with longer-term growth perspectives. Ring-Fenced AmBev The 62% owned subsidiary AmBev is an important contributor to consolidated FFO but is not a guarantor of debt incurred by other group entities. Out of USD49.5bn consolidated debt at end-December 2015, only USD1bn was borrowed at the AmBev level. We acknowledge AmBev's stable and recurrent dividend stream and ABI's effective control over AmBev as critical factors that allow us to follow a consolidated approach. However as part of our financial adjustments we deduct the share of minority dividends from consolidated FFO. Additionally, we adjust ABI's consolidated cash balances by deducting USD1.3bn of cash, equivalent to 38% of AmBev's own year-end cash of USD3.5bn that is likely to be allocated to paying dividends to minority shareholders. Fitch also reviews the profile of ABI excluding AmBev and only incorporating the recurrent dividends it pays. On this basis, we calculate that the debt-laden sub-part of the ABI group had FY15 FFO-based net leverage approximately 1.0x higher than the consolidated level (4.7x versus 3.7x). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecasts are based on ABI on a standalone basis. They do not include the completion of the merger with SABMiller but factors all the imminent costs associated with the deal process (interest on the funds attracted for deal financing and a USD3bn break payment to SABMiller). Our assumptions include: - We assume that out of recent USD46bn and EUR13.25bn bonds issued, USD29bn and EUR7.5bn would be redeemed by end-2016. The rest would remain outstanding to be used for refinancing purposes. At the same time, for 2016 we assume a one-year cash interest payment (around USD1bn) on the redeemable bonds while they are outstanding. - Annual organic revenue sales growth forecast by Fitch at around 4.5% over 2016-19, mostly driven by price/mix growth. Foreign exchange movements could have a negative impact on revenue by as much as 9% and 2.5% in 2016 and 2017, respectively; - EBITDA margin reduction in 2016 to about 38% due to weaker volumes in a number of markets and negative foreign exchange movements. From 2017 we assume a gradual EBITDA margin recovery toward 39% in four years supported by the anticipated stabilisation in sales volumes, planned efficiency gains and continued premiumisation trends. - Capex constant at approximately USD4bn (9.5% of 2016 revenue) over 2016-19. - We expect a dividend payment in 2016 of USD6.6bn in 2016, growing by 5% annually thereafter. - There will be no large M&A activity (up to USD0.5bn annually assumed). RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: A positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the SABMiller transaction does not proceed, it will likely lead to ABI's ratings being affirmed. The following future developments may however, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action: - FFO lease-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 4x (fully consolidating AmBev, after adjustment for cash held at AmBev) or lease adjusted net debt to EBITDAR below 3x. - Recovery to positive FCF with FCF margin trending toward 5% on a sustainable basis driven by, among other things, a more conservative shareholder remuneration policy. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include the following: - Further deterioration of credit metrics on a standalone basis. This could include FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 5x or lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDAR of above 4x, together with FCF remaining constantly negative. LIQUIDITY ABI has comfortable liquidity with USD4.6bn unrestricted cash balance at end-2015. It has a USD9bn revolving credit facility (fully undrawn at end-2015) used as back-up for commercial paper issuance of up to USD3bn and EUR1bn (USD2.1bn was outstanding as of end-2015). In January-March 2016 ABI placed a number of bonds issues amounting to USD46bn and EUR13.25bn in total. The liquidity profile is somehow constrained by our projection of negative FCF of nearly USD2bn in 2016. SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS - Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: We adjusted available unrestricted cash for a) intra-year working capital swings (USD950m for 2012-14; USD1bn for 2015 and thereafter); b) 38% of cash held at AmBev (USD1.325bn in 2015) and c) USD5m stated as restricted cash in the IFRS financial statements related to outstanding consideration payable to former Anheuser-Busch and Grupo Modelo shareholders who did not yet claim the proceeds from the 2008 and 2013 combinations. - Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of annual operating lease expense related to long term assets of USD1.8bn. - Dividends paid: ABI reports common dividends paid to its shareholders together with dividends paid to minorities. The calculated amount of dividends paid to minorities (USD1.5bn in 2015) has been reclassified from "Dividends Paid" and deducted from our calculation of FFO. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) 