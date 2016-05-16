(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia
Romagna's (BPER) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'
and Viability
Rating at 'bb'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs are driven by BPER's stand-alone credit strength as
reflected by the
Viability Rating (VR). The bank's capitalisation is, in our
view, a factor of
high importance in determining the bank's VR. While the bank's
regulatory
capital ratios are well above any minimum capital requirements,
the risk
introduced by having a high proportion of unreserved impaired
loans to capital
(particularly as a proportion of Fitch Core Capital), renders
its capitalisation
not fully commensurate with its risk profile and constrains the
bank's ratings
to below investment grade. The bank is vulnerable to
deterioration in its
medium-term ability to remove impaired loans from its balance
sheet without
incurring additional loan impairment charges (LICs), as well to
asset price
declines.
Asset quality is also an important consideration for our
assessment of the VR.
Although we consider BPER's lending to be fairly diversified by
borrower and by
industry, the stock of impaired loans on its book is very high
relative to broad
industry standards, at around the average for the Italian
system. The problem is
exacerbated by the difficulties in selling, recovering or
writing off such loans
over the medium-term.
The VR does not yet take into account the plans set down by the
bank to reduce
the stock of impaired loans on its balance sheet through one-off
sales, as we
believe that until a concrete solution is found to remove a high
proportion of
these loans without reducing capital excessively, the ratings
remain under
pressure.
We view BPER's earnings as fairly diversified, reflecting the
bank's commercial
and retail business model. Profitability improved modestly in
2015 and while
this was partly the result of large one-offs related to the sale
of
participations and government bonds, we expect to see a
stabilisation in
operating profitability over the medium term as business volumes
pick up, cost
remain under control and LICs reduce.
The bank's three-year plan envisages improving cost efficiency
by way of branch
reductions, simplifications in its organisational structure and
staff layoffs.
However, it is likely that other administrative expenses will
remain under
pressure in the short-term from increasing regulatory, legal and
compliance
costs as well as increasing IT investments. Furthermore, overall
revenues remain
depressed by the low interest rate environment in Italy as for
the rest of the
EU.
LICs have been extremely high in recent years, both in terms of
pre-impairment
operating profits and of gross loans. However, Fitch expects
LICs to normalise
over the next three years due to closer management of problem
assets as well as
the recent harmonisation of underwriting standards across the
group.
We believe that the bank's funding is adequate, supported by a
high proportion
of stable and loyal customers. The bank benefited from a flight
to quality
following the failure of four small banks in Italy in 2015, some
of them present
in BPER's own areas of operations. Wholesale funding sources are
sufficiently
diversified for a second-tier bank through covered bonds and
securitisations.
Although utilisation of ECB funding has historically been low we
expect access
to increase significantly with the new Targeted Long Term
Refinancing
Operations.
Liquidity has been sound, with reported liquidity coverage ratio
(LCR) and net
stable funding ratio (NSFR) comfortably above 100%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect our
view that
following the introduction of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive, the
likelihood of BPER being supported, in case of need, by the
Italian authorities
has reduced substantially. We therefore no longer rely on the
possibility of
such support in our ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BPER's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the VR to
reflect the higher
loss severity compared with senior debt. Its affirmation
reflects that of BPER's
VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
changes to capital
and asset quality. In particular the ratings could benefit from
a sizeable
reduction of the level of unreserved impaired loans relative to
core capital.
The bank is also sensitive to the operating environment in
Italy, particularly
to the success of recent initiatives aimed at addressing Italian
banks' asset
quality.
Ratings could be downgraded if asset quality fails to stabilise
or if
profitability fails to improve from the current low levels,
hence affecting the
bank's internal capital generation.
Ratings are also sensitive to changes in the bank's funding or
liquidity
profile. These changes could be caused, for example, by
deterioration in the
bank's customer or wholesale funding franchise, due to excessive
reliance on
central bank funding, or if asset encumbrance increases to such
an extent that
it reduces the bank's access to additional liquidity when
required.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in assumptions around
the propensity or
ability of the Italian state to provide timely support to the
bank. Given
progress made on recovery and resolution, we believe that
changes in propensity
are highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BPER's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect the VR
The rating actions are as follows:
BPER
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating: affirmed at'5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Long-term senior debt and programme ratings: affirmed at 'BB'
Short-term senior debt and programme ratings: affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London EC14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+ 39 20 87 90 87 225
Committee Chairman
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1330
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
