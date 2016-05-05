(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Chilean banks' first quarter
results slowed on
weak economic growth but performance remains within a range that
maintains Fitch
Rating's stable Outlook for the sector. The banks' net income
increased
slightly, by 2.1% yoy, as loan growth slowed and net interest
margins declined,
according to the country's regulator.
Loan growth slowed in all business segments. Results were also
hit by increased
loan loss provisions and declining financial operations and
currency exchange.
However, a 50% reduction in the corporate tax rate balanced out
those
unfavorable factors
The Chilean banking sector has demonstrated more predictable
results than other
countries in the region. However, Fitch expects loan growth and
asset quality
will continue to weaken in 2016 on rising unemployment, which
will raise credit
costs. We believe the banks are successfully balancing current
growth needs with
improving long-term capital adequacy that will be required under
Basel III when
it is implemented in 2019.
Most Chilean banks' medium- and long-term assets and liabilities
are denominated
in inflation-adjusted pesos using the Chilean Unidad de Fomento.
Inflation
moderated to 0.7% from 1.1% in 4Q15, reducing net interest
margins for most
banks.
The banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign
subsidiaries,
increased by 7.9% in 1Q16, slightly below the growth in the
previous year of
8.3%, and well below a 11.8% CAGR in the last five years. Growth
in residential
mortgages and consumer loans was strong while commercial and
corporate loan
growth was modest.
The sector maintains a low level of nonperforming loans (NPLs),
which rose by
just 10bp to 1.98% in the first quarter. However, we expect NPLs
to rise as the
economic slowdown continues, mainly due to pressures on lower
quality loans and
slower loan expansion that will continue in 2016. Total loan
loss reserves,
including additional reserves over the regulatory requirement,
remain ample.
