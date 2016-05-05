(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO/NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) Chilean banks' first quarter results slowed on weak economic growth but performance remains within a range that maintains Fitch Rating's stable Outlook for the sector. The banks' net income increased slightly, by 2.1% yoy, as loan growth slowed and net interest margins declined, according to the country's regulator. Loan growth slowed in all business segments. Results were also hit by increased loan loss provisions and declining financial operations and currency exchange. However, a 50% reduction in the corporate tax rate balanced out those unfavorable factors The Chilean banking sector has demonstrated more predictable results than other countries in the region. However, Fitch expects loan growth and asset quality will continue to weaken in 2016 on rising unemployment, which will raise credit costs. We believe the banks are successfully balancing current growth needs with improving long-term capital adequacy that will be required under Basel III when it is implemented in 2019. Most Chilean banks' medium- and long-term assets and liabilities are denominated in inflation-adjusted pesos using the Chilean Unidad de Fomento. Inflation moderated to 0.7% from 1.1% in 4Q15, reducing net interest margins for most banks. The banking system's gross loans, excluding lending by foreign subsidiaries, increased by 7.9% in 1Q16, slightly below the growth in the previous year of 8.3%, and well below a 11.8% CAGR in the last five years. Growth in residential mortgages and consumer loans was strong while commercial and corporate loan growth was modest. The sector maintains a low level of nonperforming loans (NPLs), which rose by just 10bp to 1.98% in the first quarter. However, we expect NPLs to rise as the economic slowdown continues, mainly due to pressures on lower quality loans and slower loan expansion that will continue in 2016. Total loan loss reserves, including additional reserves over the regulatory requirement, remain ample. Contacts: Abraham Martinez Director Latin American Financial Institutions +56 2 2499 3317 Santiago Gallo Director Latin American Financial Institutions +56 2 2499 3320 Santiago, Chile Rob Rowan Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 New York Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.