(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Instituto para
la Proteccion al
Ahorro Bancario (IPAB) at 'BBB+'/'A-'. Fitch also affirms IPAB's
Short-Term IDRs
at 'F2', Support Rating at '2', Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+',
and its Long-
and Short-Term National Scale ratings at 'AAA(mex)'/'F1+(mex)'.
An issuance of
local senior unsecured debt was affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. The
Rating Outlook on
the long-term ratings is Stable. See the full list of rating
actions at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
IPAB's IDRs and Outlook reflect the high ability and propensity
of Mexico's
federal government to support IPAB if needed, given its key role
in the local
financial sector as a deposit-insurance entity, which helps to
ensure public
confidence in the banking system. Its IDRs are aligned with the
sovereign's
ratings. Fitch considers that even though IPAB does not rely on
a specific
sovereign guarantee, there are clear statements in its organic
law that
indicates the likelihood of the Federal Government to provide
support. IPAB's
National Ratings are at the highest on the ratings scale and
also reflect
support.
According to its organic law, the Mexican Congress will
establish the criteria
for the payment of guaranteed obligations and funding of
supported financial
institutions, if required. In addition, this law also contains a
specific item
in the Expenditures Decree, which indicates that the Congress
will provide
budgetary resources to the entity to face its corresponding
financial
obligations if needed.
IPAB relies on bond issues (Bonos de Proteccion al Ahorro, or
BPAs), which
benefit from a contingent payment mechanism, as its main
liability. IPAB's
financial agent, Mexico's central bank, can temporarily debit
the Treasury's
accounts to honor these bonds; according to the Revenues Law for
2016. This
mechanism should be renewed annually and is applicable to all
placed BPAS until
their maturity. Fitch believes this mechanism further
strengthens IPAB's debt
servicing ability. Net liabilities as a percentage of Mexico's
Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) have steadily declined since the entity's
creation. As of December
2015, these stood at 4.52% of estimated GDP, dropping from
11.60% at year-end
1999 (based on adjusted historical figures of GDP).
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch affirmed IPAB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at '2' and
'BBB+', respectively, given its systemic importance as the
banking system's
deposit insurance entity in Mexico and willingness of the
Mexican Congress to
establish measures to support the entity if needed. Fitch's SRFs
indicate a
level below which the agency will not lower the entity's
long-term IDRs as long
as the assessment of the support factors does not change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Any changes to IPAB's ratings will be driven by changes in
Mexico's sovereign
ratings, which currently have a Stable Outlook, or changes in
its legal
framework and the likelihood of the Federal Government to reduce
transfers of
budgetary resources to IPAB that could alter its financial
flexibly, which
appears unlikely in the near future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A potential upgrade or downgrade of IPAB's Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor would be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign rating
and/or a change
in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican
government; both unlikely
factors at present.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
-Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
-Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
-Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
-Support Rating at '2';
-Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
-National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
-National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
-Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tania Coello
Analyst
+52 818 399 9508
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Committee Chairperson
CFA Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+52 818 399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004110
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.