(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today published the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. The two companies are leasing subsidiaries of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable). CMB Leasing was established by CMB in 2007 as its wholly owned leasing arm. The Shanghai-based lessor provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services; its domestic assets reached CNY104bn as of end-2015. CMB Leasing controls a further USD1.7bn in offshore assets through CMB International Leasing, which was established in 2011 as CMB's offshore leasing arm in Hong Kong. CMB is the seventh-largest commercial bank in China with assets of CNY5.5trn at end-2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS CMB LEASING The ratings on CMB Leasing reflect our view of an extremely high probability of support from CMB. Fitch considers CMB Leasing a core subsidiary of CMB due to its strategic importance to CMB and high level of integration with the group. CMB Leasing's senior management is appointed by CMB and the parent has strong oversight over the subsidiary's strategic and financial planning. The company's leasing services complement its parent's commercial bank offerings, and its business prospects are likely to benefit from the Chinese government's policies in the past three years to develop the leasing industry. CMB Leasing has strong linkages with its parent in terms of funding, customer referrals, and risk management. CMB also has a history of providing financial support to the subsidiary: it injected equity on three occasions, mostly recently in 2014. CMB Leasing's articles of association have been amended in line with regulatory requirements from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to add a clause requiring CMB to provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary should the need arise. CMB's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' is driven by a high probability of support from the China sovereign (A+/Stable). Given CMB Leasing's role within CMB and its size relative to the group, we expect sovereign support to be passed down to CMB Leasing through CMB, if needed. Despite rapid growth in recent years, CMB Leasing still accounted for less than 2% of CMB's assets at the end of 2015. CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING The ratings on CMB International Leasing reflect our assessment of an extremely high probability of support from CMB Leasing to CMB International Leasing. The role played by CMB International Leasing is integral to CMB Leasing's future internationalisation plans. Although CMB International Leasing is owned by CMB and not by CMB Leasing, it is highly integrated into CMB Leasing's operations and CMB has mandated CMB Leasing to exercise full managerial and operational control over CMB International Leasing. In Fitch's opinion, a default by the issuer would create enormous reputational risk for CMB Leasing and its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES CMB LEASING, CMB INTERNATIONAL LEASING Any signs of a decrease in the probability of support for CMB Leasing from its parent would lead to a downgrade of the company's ratings. Any change in CMB's rating that reflects the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support the bank in a full and timely manner is likely to affect CMB Leasing's rating in the same magnitude. The ratings on CMB International Leasing are directly correlated to any material change in the willingness or ability of CMB Leasing to provide support, if required. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Road, Taipei Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 