(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed Singapore
dollar-denominated
non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities an
expected rating
of 'BBB(EXP)'. The securities are intended to qualify as
Additional Tier 1
capital securities of the bank under the Basel III regime.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities are rated five notches below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating,
comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk, in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria.
The loss severity is high in view of the securities' deep
subordination status.
In the event of any winding-up proceeding, holders of these
securities and all
other Additional Tier 1 securities of UOB will rank ahead of
claims of only
UOB's ordinary shareholders, and will rank below the bank's
senior creditors,
including covered bondholders and depositors, and holders of
Tier 2 capital
securities of the bank, in priority of claims.
The securities are also subject to write-off at a point of
non-viability as
determined by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The
amount to be
written off will be as much as is required for the bank to cease
to be
non-viable, as determined by UOB in consultation with MAS, or as
directed by
MAS, up to the full principal and dividend amount on the
securities. The full
principal and dividend amount must be written off ahead of any
write-off of
UOB's Basel III Tier 2 securities.
Non-performance risk arises from UOB's and MAS's unrestricted
discretion in
cancelling any periodic distribution on the proposed securities.
UOB will also
not be obliged to pay any distribution if it is prevented from
doing so under
Singapore banking regulations or other requirements of the MAS.
Distribution on
the securities would otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed
rate, based on
the prevailing principal amount, subject to reset on the
applicable reset dates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in UOB's Viability Rating will impact the securities'
rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms Major
Singaporean Banks at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable" dated 14 August 2015
and its rating
report dated 27 October 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
