(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly -
1Q16
here
SYDNEY, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates the AUD8bn of covered
bonds issued by
Australia's four major banks in the first quarter of 2016
'AAA'/Stable. Issuance
during the quarter was up 51.8% yoy, the highest level since
1Q12.
Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL, A/Stable/F1) issued its first
EUR500m five-year
covered bond from its programme, rated 'AAA'/Stable by Fitch.
Further issuance
was also seen from New Zealand and South Korea.
The credit quality of the cover pools securing the bonds remains
stable. Only
two issuers increased the outstanding value of their cover pools
with a transfer
of mortgage loans. While the transferred loans exhibited higher
loan-to-value
ratios, they did not significantly deteriorate the pools'
overall credit risk.
This is due to the large value of well-seasoned and lower
loan-to-value ratio
loans already in the cover pools.
The APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly includes aggregate information
on the 13
programmes publicly rated by Fitch, grouped by each country and
the individual
statistics of each programme. It also includes links to
individual covered bond
programme research and the latest reports relevant to the
Asia-Pacific region.
Data reported in the APAC Covered Bonds Quarterly - 1Q16 is at
31 March 2016.
The report can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com or via the
link above.
