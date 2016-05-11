(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Poste Italiane's
(PI) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+' with Stable
Outlook, and Short
Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed the long term/short
term ratings of
'BBB+'/'F2' on PI's EUR2bn euro medium-term note programme
(EMTN) and EUR750m
bond (XS0944435121).
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations of continuing
linkages with
Italy's national government (BBB+/Stable), which the agency,
using a top-down
approach, regards as sponsor under its 'Rating of Public Sector
Entities Outside
the United States' criteria, as well as sound fundamentals on a
stand-alone
basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Integration: stronger - Fitch does not expect PI's integration
with Italy's
national government to significantly diminish over the medium
term. The agency
expects the public sector will continue to account for about 40%
of PI's
unconsolidated revenue or around EUR9bn in 2016-2017, and nearly
80% of assets
(EUR175bn in 2015 when the insurance business is also
considered).
Strategic Importance: stronger - PI funds 20% of Italy's
EUR2.2trn debt,
including investments in Italy's bonds by PI's subsidiary Poste
Vita
(BBB+/Stable) and saving accounts distributed for Cassa Depositi
and Prestiti
(BBB+/Stable). PI is Italy's dominant operator in mail delivery
- including the
universal service - with nearly 85% of the market share and is
the sixth largest
for parcel delivery with about a 15% share. With a EUR0.6bn EBIT
loss in 2015
PI's mail and parcel remain loss-making and cross-subsidised by
the financial
and insurance sectors.
Control: strong; Legal Status: weaker - Italy listed 35% of PI
shares on the
Milan Stock Exchange in 2H15 as part of the national
government's drive for
privatisation and Fitch expects further shares to be divested
over the medium
term. Limits to voting rights for private investors holding more
than 5% of the
shares are conducive to eventually maintaining PI under the
control of the
national government.
Operations
Although PI's credit linkage to the national government implies
a high
probability of extraordinary support in case of need, the
company on a
standalone basis already exhibits 'BBB' category
characteristics. These include
rebounding net profits and modest financial debt on Fitch's
computation, which
excludes current accounts.
Fitch expect PI's unconsolidated EBITDA margin to remain around
10% in
2016-2017, with capital gains on asset sales offsetting costs to
streamline the
nearly 140,000 headcount base or unexpected decline in revenue
from financial or
postal services. Total unconsolidated debt is seen remaining
around 2x-3x EBITDA
(1.6x in 2015) over the medium term; even in a scenario of debt
increase to fund
investments, including EUR3bn to upgrade its logistic platform
or strengthen
asset management, Fitch expects PI to maintain the ratio at
below 5x EBITDA, in
line with the 'BBB' rating category for transport/logistic
companies. Fitch
expects group debt-to-EBITDA (3.6x in 2015) to also remain below
5x and annual
operating cash flow (FFO) at about EUR1bn. PI has no material
refinancing needs
until 2018.
Fitch expects revenue from the Bancoposta - a PI division with
segregated
accounts - to increase towards EUR6bn by 2017, up 10% from the
2012-2014 average
while investments to strengthen PI's role in parcel delivery
could contribute to
halting the downward revenue trend from postal services. Fitch
expects revenue
from mail and parcel delivery to halve to EUR2.5bn over
2008-2017 (EUR3bn in
2015).
Capitalisation and profitability of PI's insurance business are
at the high-end
of the 'BBB' category. Underwritten premiums doubled to EUR18bn
during
2011-2015, and Fitch expects insurance to remain the most
vibrant sector of the
group in terms of revenue growth over the medium term, albeit at
a slower pace
than the 20% average in 2013-2015.
Contribution to PI's unconsolidated revenue from commissions for
the
distribution of policies and dividends will rise towards 8-10%
by 2017, from
5.6% in 2015 (2% in 2012). A protracted period of low interest
rates may drain
resources in light of the contractually guaranteed returns of
Poste Vita's life
insurance policies although interest rate risks are largely
mitigated by
asset/liability maturity match.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings and Outlook will likely continue to reflect those of
Italy over the
medium term in light of the credit linkage. Negative rating
action could be
triggered by an unexpected deterioration of PI's profitability
if Fitch
concludes that income losses are reflective of weaker financial
support or
integration with the national government.
Weaker links with the government through further divestment,
leading to state
ownership below 50%, or PI retreating from public service
functions, may lead to
a negative rating action or to a change in the rating approach.
