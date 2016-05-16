(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 'Brexit' Would Raise Downside
Risks to EU
Sovereigns
here
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) An exit from the EU by the UK ('Brexit')
would weigh on
the economies of other EU countries and increase political risks
in Europe,
Fitch Ratings says. We would not expect to take any immediate
negative rating
actions on other EU sovereigns if the UK left. But negative
actions would become
more likely in the medium term if the economic impact were
severe or significant
political risks materialised.
As we have previously stated, we would review the UK sovereign
rating in the
event of a 'leave' vote (which is not our base case) in the 23
June referendum.
The economic impact of Brexit would be lower for the EU than for
the UK, but
would still be palpable. It would reduce EU exports to the UK,
although the
extent would depend on the nature of any UK-EU trade deal and
the degree and
duration of sterling depreciation. The most exposed countries
would be Ireland,
Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxembourg, all of
whose exports of
goods and services to the UK are at least 8% of GDP.
EU countries could gain from the shift of some FDI from the UK
to the EU.
However, countries such as Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and
Germany, with a large
stock of FDI and financial assets in the UK, would suffer losses
in the euro
value of those assets if there were a permanent depreciation of
sterling. The
banking sectors of Ireland, Malta, Luxembourg, Spain, France and
Germany have
sizeable links to that of the UK.
Brexit would reduce the UK's contribution to the EU budget (a
net EUR7.1bn in
2014 after rebates), potentially to zero. This would imply that
other net
contributors would have to increase payments, or net recipients
accept lower EU
expenditure.
Brexit would create a precedent for countries leaving the EU. It
could boost
anti-EU or other populist political parties, and make EU leaders
more reluctant
to implement unpopular policies with long-term economic
benefits. Negotiating
the terms of the UK's exit could exhaust the EU's time and
energy and open up
new fronts of disagreement. Brexit could shift the centre of
gravity of the EU,
making it more dominated by the eurozone core, poorer, more
protectionist and
less economically liberal. If the UK were to thrive outside of
the EU, it might
encourage other countries to follow suit.
Brexit could precipitate Scotland leaving the UK, which might
intensify
secessionist pressures in other parts of the EU, such as
Catalonia in Spain.
Fears of other countries leaving could widen bond spreads for
"peripheral"
countries, potentially increasing the average cost of debt and
making it more
challenging to reduce government debt/GDP ratios.
Fitch is not recommending any particular position, vote or
outcome regarding the
referendum vote on 23 June 2016. This research is simply
providing the financial
marketplace with increased transparency as to the possible
impact on our ratings
of various hypothetical outcomes from the referendum.
Our report, "'Brexit' Would Raise Downside Risks to EU
Sovereigns", is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. We have also
released "Leave or
Remain: Hypothetical Brexit Scenarios", which discusses the
rating consequences
for a range of UK asset classes of four scenarios, ranging from
the UK remaining
in the EU to an unfavourable exit deal followed by Scottish
independence.
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.