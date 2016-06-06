(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Asset Management
Industry - Ripe for
Change
here
PARIS/LONDON, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that the
European asset
management industry is ripe for faster change and possibly
disruption, as
pressure from markets, investors, regulators and competitors
intensifies.
In a special report published today Fitch says it expects the
industry to grow
at slower pace than the 10% observed in 2015, assuming lower
market returns and
decelerating inflows.
Fitch expects management of asset management companies to take
bolder
restructuring or strategic decisions to increase the flexibility
of their
operating model, keep pace with rapid technological shifts and
ultimately
protect profitability.
Asset managers are enhancing their capabilities in sustainable
business growth
areas (such as outcome-oriented, multi-asset solutions and
alternatives) as well
as in data management and technology. Companies that have
positioned themselves
early in those strategic areas will benefit from a key
competitive advantage, in
Fitch's opinion.
Fitch's special report titled "European Asset Management
Industry: Ripe for
Change" is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link
above.
