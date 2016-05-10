(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
Solvency II (S2)
and its internal Prism Factor Based Capital Model have a similar
philosophy in
measuring insurers' capital strength, but there are some
important differences
in a few key aspects.
S2 and Prism both consider available and required capital in a
stress scenario,
start from a market view of assets and give some credit for
future profits
expected to arise from existing business. Both also factor in
capital buffers
for asset price falls and defaults, with higher charges applied
to assets deemed
to be higher-risk, and include significant capital benefit for
insurers with
high diversification in their business mix or asset portfolios.
S2 includes the concept of additional risk margin capital for
risks deemed to be
non-hedgeable. As longevity risk is deemed non-hedgeable, this
leads to higher
capital requirements under S2 for annuity business, exacerbated
by the effect of
low interest rates on the calculation. This is driving insurers
to reinsure
longevity risk, as the resulting counterparty risk charges for
the reinsurance
are low in comparison. In contrast, the impact of longevity
reinsurance on Prism
scores tends to be much less pronounced.
For many insurers, the headline S2 figures reported to date
include the impact
of transitional measures, rather than being on a "fully loaded"
S2 basis. This
means that some S2 results are calculated based more on the
older, less
risk-based Solvency 1 approach rather than on "true" S2. This
does not affect
the Prism model, which is not affected by regulatory capital
rules. Full S2
disclosure will begin with insurers' 2016 annual results and it
will then be
possible to strip out the impact of the transitional measures.
Our analysis shows only a weak correlation between Prism scores
and S2 ratios
reported to date. The weak correlation is likely to be largely
attributable to
the distorting influences of transitional measures and
equivalence on S2 ratios.
We expect a much stronger correlation between Prism and the
fully loaded S2
figures that are due to be disclosed in 2017, excluding the
impact of
transitionals.
The report, Solvency II vs Fitch Prism Factor Based Capital
Model, is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
