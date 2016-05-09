(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Chinese
authorities'
investigation into Baidu, Inc. (A/Stable) after the death of a
student, who
accused the company of promoting false medical information on
its search engine,
highlights the heightened regulatory risk facing Baidu's core
search business.
Baidu's reputation has been affected by this incident. The
outcome of the
investigation and any actions arising may harm Baidu's
profitability, and the
company's credit profile will hinge on its ability to manage its
relationships
with the government and other regulatory bodies to maintain its
dominant
position.
In addition, Baidu's expanding transaction services, including
the
online-to-offline (O2O) services, could expose the company to
legal or
regulatory intervention risk as it may be held responsible for
the final results
of transactions. To date, its responsibility has been broadly
limited to
ensuring the legitimacy of service providers. Baidu is trying to
migrate its
business model to connect people with services rather than
information. Unlike
Tencent Holdings Limited (A+/Stable) and Alibaba Group Holding
Limited
(A+/Stable), which mainly hold strategic stakes in their O2O
ventures, Baidu
runs and controls its O2O operations.
We expect China's internet industry to continue to expand
rapidly. However,
development will be marked by growing tension between the
government's desire to
harness the internet to aid economic growth, rising demand for
corporate social
responsibility and greater state oversight of online content.
Chinese President
Xi Jinping recently said that chasing clicks should not be the
primary goal for
websites; online shops should combat counterfeit items; social
media sites
should fight rumours; and search engines should not rank results
mainly on
sponsored links.
One possible investigation outcome could be stricter controls
over medical
internet advertising that require Baidu to remove certain search
listings. The
company could also voluntarily remove certain medical paid
search listings to
restore consumer trust. Either way, Baidu's short-term
profitability may be
affected.
We believe Baidu has the ability and experience to deal with the
current
incident. It is not the first time that Baidu has encountered
such problems. In
November 2008, Baidu removed paid search listings of certain
medical companies
after reports by China Central Television showed some links in
Baidu's paid
search results led to unlicensed companies. These companies
accounted for
10%-15% of Baidu's revenue at that time. The clean-up hurt
Baidu's 4Q08 and 1Q09
financial performance significantly, but profitability rebounded
quickly in
2Q09.
Recovery in Baidu's profitability this time may take longer
because China's
search engine market is expanding more slowly. Baidu's search
service revenue
rose 27% in 2015, compared with about 80% in 2008. In addition,
the current
incident comes as Baidu is investing heavily in its transaction
services, which
are facing tough competition.
The medical and healthcare industry is one of the top five
contributors to
Baidu's revenue. According to iResearch, medical companies in
China spent
CNY6.4bn on online advertising in 2013, of which 91% was on
search engines and
their advertising network alliances. Based on this, Fitch
estimates medical
companies accounted for 15%-20% of Baidu's 2013 revenue.
We do not expect Baidu's pay-for-performance (P4P) services to
be reclassified
as online advertising, following the investigation. P4P services
are currently
not subject to China's advertising laws and regulations, as they
are not
classified as online advertising. However, if P4P were to be
reclassified, Baidu
would be required to ensure the content of its P4P customers'
listings is fair
and accurate. The burden of content examination may lead Baidu
to limit certain
categories of listings on its website.
We believe the incident is unlikely to jeopardise Baidu's
dominance in China's
search engine market, although profitability could come under
pressure in the
short term. The company continues to have strong competitive
advantages in
scale-based network effects and technology innovation.
Fitch may downgrade Baidu in the event of adverse government,
regulatory or
legal intervention; if its cash flow from operations declines
substantially; its
operating EBIT margin stays below 10%; M&As significantly affect
its operational
or business profile; it takes a more aggressive financial stance
so that it is
no longer in a net cash position; or if its funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage rises above 2.0x. However, FFO-adjusted
leverage rising
above this target is not likely to lead to a downgrade if the
company retains
its strong net cash position and high free cash flow margins.
Contact:
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F., Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
