Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FW+ Italian Securitisations
here
LONDON/MILAN, May 11 (Fitch) Changes made to Italy's insolvency
laws since
mid-2015 and measures introduced to reduce the length of time
creditors need to
wait before settling claims are positive, but we are still at an
early stage and
reforms have yet to be put into practice, says Fitch Ratings.
In our opinion, the most significant change included in the
Decree Law 59 of 3
May 2016, is the ability to insert a clause into lending
agreements allowing the
automatic transfer of ownership of real-estate assets held as
collateral to a
creditor once a corporate or SME borrower is in default. This
will get rid of
the need to go through the courts, which will free up capacity
in the Italian
judicial system and enable courts to focus on addressing the
backlog of
non-performing loans (NPL) which weigh heavily on Italy's
banking sector.
As reported in the press, government representatives have stated
that this
should significantly shorten asset recovery times to around
seven to eight
months.
If the reforms achieve their key goals, namely to shorten court
proceedings for
the forced sale of collateral - including, for example, the
ability to sell more
assets out of court - and to cut bankruptcy processing costs,
they will improve
the performance of new NPL securitisations. This could stimulate
investor
interest and support a government-sponsored securitisation
scheme launched in
February 2016 which aims to help shift NPLs off Italian bank
balance sheets. The
Atlante fund, established in April, can also invest in NPL
securitisations, but
given the size of the fund, its capacity for investment is
limited relative to
the amount of NPLs in the Italian banking system.
We expect the bulk of new NPL transactions to be backed by
corporate and SME
exposures and these are set to benefit the most from quicker and
cheaper
creditor work-outs under the new reforms. In the past,
out-of-court resolutions
proved difficult and protracted, due to the large number of
creditors typically
involved, and the absence of mechanisms forcing minority
dissenting creditors to
accept the terms of a restructuring strategy agreed between the
debtor and the
majority of creditors.
Additional information regarding how insolvency reform is
expected to impact
Italy's NPL securitisation market is available in a new report
published today
and available by clicking the link below.
