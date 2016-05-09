(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ulster Bank
Limited's (UBL)
and Ulster Bank Ireland Limited's (UBIL) Long and Short-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'/'F2' and 'BBB'/'F2', respectively. The
Outlooks on both
banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable. At the same time, Fitch
affirmed UBL's and
UBIL's Viability Ratings (VR) at 'bb'.
The rating actions follow Fitch's review of UBL's and UBIL's
ultimate parent,
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBSG, BBB+/Stable/F2; see
'Fitch Affirms
Royal Bank of Scotland Group at BBB+; Outlook Stable' dated 6
May 2016).
A full list of rating actions is attached at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Ratings (SRs) of UBL
and UBIL reflect
a high probability of support from RBSG in case of need.
UBL's IDRs are equalised with those of RBSG, reflecting the
subsidiary's role in
the group and the increasing integration of UBL's Northern Irish
business into
the group's personal and business banking division.
UBIL's Long-term IDR is rated one notch below RBSG's to reflect
our view that
UBIL has a clear role in the RBS group as the group's subsidiary
in Ireland,
which is outside its UK home. In October 2015, the group
separated its Northern
Ireland and Irish businesses, with the latter booked in UBIL.
VR
UBL and UBIL have the same VRs as UBIL's large size drives our
assessment of
UBL's consolidated financial profile. The VRs reflect improved
financial
performance at both entities that are the result of successful
deleveraging and
further risk reduction during 2015. The VRs also reflect Fitch's
expectation
that material challenges remain.
Despite material improvements, asset quality remains weak and
has a high
influence on the VRs. The improvements were the result of
successful
deleveraging ahead of the group's initial plan, but impaired
loans remain high.
However, reserve coverage of legacy impaired loans reduces tail
risk from
falling collateral values.
The banks have returned to profitability which, however, remains
weak. Fitch
expects profitability to improve further over the medium term,
which should be
helped by new business growth. However, net interest income is
likely to remain
under pressure from a large stock of low margin tracker
mortgages on UBIL's loan
book.
Capitalisation and liquidity have continued to benefit from
deleveraging, with
the group reporting strong capital ratios. However, we do not
believe that
current capital levels will be sustained in the longer-term,
given the
likelihood of dividends being up-streamed in 2016. We expect the
bank's
capitalisation to remain adequate, in line with regulatory
requirements.
Deleveraging has also been positive for the group's funding and
liquidity
profile as the balance sheet has been reduced.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and SRs and UBIL's senior debt ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in the role of these subsidiaries within
RBSG and to
changes in RBSG's ability to support them. The ratings could be
downgraded if
Fitch concludes that these subsidiaries no longer fit into
RBSG's core strategy,
which we currently do not expect.
UBIL's IDRs could become equalised with RBSG's if the subsidiary
becomes more
closely integrated within the wider group and develops a track
record of
adequate profitability. UBL's and UBIL's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are also
sensitive to changes in RBSG's IDRs.
VR
UBL's and UBIL's VRs could see upward momentum if asset quality
improves
further. The VR could also benefit from improved operating
performance, which in
the past two years has been lifted by releases from loan
impairment allowances.
Fitch believes that downward pressure on the VR is limited in
the near term
given reduced tail risks after the successful de-risking of the
banks.
Given UBIL's large size relative to UBL, the VRs of both
entities are primarily
driven by developments at UBIL. The VRs of both entities could
diverge if
capital and funding become less fungible between the two
entities, or if the
group structure changes.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ulster Bank Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Ulster Bank Ireland Limited
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB/F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Aabid Hanif
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
