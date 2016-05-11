(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 11 (Fitch) Taiwanese securities firms are facing new
challenges as
retail investors increasingly avoid the domestic stock market,
says Fitch
Ratings. We expect the waning of retail investor interest to
continue because
investment returns are low, including those achieved on
traditional wealth
management products distributed by brokers. Alternatives, such
as real estate
and offshore investments, have been offering higher returns.
Retail investors make up over 90% of Taiwanese securities firms'
customers, with
institutional investors mainly served by foreign brokers
operating locally.
Average daily turnover on Taiwan's stock market was TWD111bn
(USD3.7bn) over
2011-2015, down 20% from 2006-2010. Much of the decline is due
to lower retail
activity. Retail investors represented 59% of total trading
volumes in 2015,
down from 71% in 2010 and 86% in 2000.
The Financial Supervisory Commission, which regulates securities
firms in
Taiwan, has allowed a broader range of wealth management and
insurance products
to be sold in an effort to diversify and improve securities
firms' earnings.
Consolidation is taking place and companies are making efforts
to cut costs, but
online brokers are squeezing, and often undercutting fees.
Pressure on earnings
continues, especially among smaller firms, which tend to be more
dependent on
simple brokerage activity and proprietary trading. The risk of
smaller companies
reporting periodic losses has increased. Ratings assigned to
these smaller
companies are in the 'BB' category and already reflect this and
other risks.
In 2015, 10 smaller securities companies, a third of fully
licenced domestic
securities firms, reported net losses. This is a continuation of
a trend with
smaller securities firms having, on average, reported three
years of losses in
the last 10. However, the losses were typically moderate
relative to equity, as
risk appetite tends to be well controlled and stop-loss limits
conservative.
Larger firms tend to have healthy balance sheets, with strong
loss-absorption
capacity and adequate liquidity.
We believe negative brokerage prospects will continue to push
small, loss-making
securities firms out of the market and accelerate the trend for
large brokers to
expand through acquisitions. These companies are seeking to
boost their customer
base and achieve economies of scale to offset high fixed costs.
Leading
securities firms are also making acquisitions outside Taiwan in
a drive to boost
earnings and allocate capital to areas offering higher growth
prospects, such as
the banking sector. But expansion is forcing up leverage, and
this is the
primary factor putting pressure on the ratings of leading
securities firms in
Taiwan.
