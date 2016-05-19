(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Loss Absorbency at Japan's Mega Banks here HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Japan's mega banking groups will meet their minimum requirement for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) by the 2019 deadline set by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) through managed growth, earnings retention and/or issuance of TLAC-eligible securities. The groups' holding companies (holdcos) had already issued a combined USD15bn in TLAC senior debt in 2016, and we estimate at least another USD22bn could be issued domestically or overseas by 2019; issuance could approach USD59bn between now and 2022. The three mega banking groups are the only global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) in Asia-Pacific to which the FSB requirements will apply by 2019. The banks' minimum TLAC plus additional buffer requirements are 20% of risk-weighted assets (RWA) at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/a), and 19.5% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG; A/Stable/a) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MHFG; A-/Stable/bbb+). Each must also maintain a minimum leverage ratio of 6%. By 2022, minimum aggregate requirements will rise a further 2%, while the minimum leverage ratio rises to 6.75%. Japan's Financial Services Agency and the mega banks favour resolution via a single point of entry, with the holdcos being the preferred resolution entity and issuer of TLAC securities. Fitch estimates SMFG to have already met its 2019 RWA and leverage thresholds, while MUFG also meets its leverage threshold. That said, remaining compliant with requirements by the due dates may become more challenging in the event of unexpected aggressive expansion of the banks' RWA, regulatory changes (eg higher risk weights, higher buffer requirements), significant deterioration in the operating environment, or M&As. Investors' risk aversion towards banks' loss-absorbing securities may also pose challenges in meeting TLAC requirements. Fitch removed sovereign support assumptions from the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of many banks globally in 1H15, but the agency believes there is an extremely high probability of Japan's authorities supporting entities it views as domestic SIBs. The Deposit Insurance Act (DIA) provides the legal framework for its authorities to support (via liquidity or capital) a troubled SIB or resolve a failed entity - be it a bank, holdco, securities or insurance firm. The banks' '1' Support Rating and 'A-' Support Rating Floor are underpinned by our belief that Japan's authorities favour pre-emptive support for SIBs, as per Specified Measure 1 (SM1) - i.e. while solvent. In the less likely event of Japan's Prime Minister invoking Specified Measure 2 (SM2) of the DIA - i.e. upon capital deficiency - resolution of the failed entity is via court process or winding up. That said, the authorities have discretion over liabilities to be included at resolution and debts to be bailed-in at court process (if resolved via SM2). Fitch equalises the IDR and Viability Rating (VR) of Japanese holdcos and core subsidiaries, given consolidated regulatory oversight, group interconnectedness and support propensity of the authorities. Meanwhile, common equity double leverage is also below 120% and expected to be managed down further over time. The agency views the failure/default risk of holdcos as similar to that of their wholly-owned operating subsidiaries when the former downstream external debt to the latter on the same terms with those subsidiaries (which qualify for state support, if required) effectively servicing holdco liabilities. As such, even though Japanese holdco TLAC senior debt is structurally subordinated to bank subsidiary senior debt, Fitch views their probability of default as similar. The agency also believes it is too early at this point to assess any major differences in their recovery prospects. The report "Loss Absorbency at Japan's Mega Banks" will soon be available on the agency's website. Contact: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building, 68 Des Voeux Road Hong Kong Naoki Morimura Director +813 3288 2686 Kaori Nishizawa Director +813 3288 2783 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.