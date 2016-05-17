(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a periodic review and update to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The revisions are published in an update to Fitch's global master insurance criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology'. The update primarily reflects two modest modifications without any substantive changes made to the underlying criteria. Relatively minor changes include details added to update Fitch's criteria for the case of ownership of an insurance organization by a supranational organization. Fitch now references supranational support criteria as the basis for the assessment of the impact of such ownership on an insurance entity's rating. Fitch also added guidelines for life insurers' asset and liability duration gap, to be used, when available, when assessing exposure to interest rate risk relative to asset/liability and liquidity management. No ratings are expected to change as the result of these updates. The full report 'Insurance Rating Methodology' is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Gretchen Roetzer Director +1-312-606-2327 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Keith Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.