(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a periodic
review and update
to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The revisions
are published
in an update to Fitch's global master insurance criteria,
'Insurance Rating
Methodology'.
The update primarily reflects two modest modifications without
any substantive
changes made to the underlying criteria.
Relatively minor changes include details added to update Fitch's
criteria for
the case of ownership of an insurance organization by a
supranational
organization. Fitch now references supranational support
criteria as the basis
for the assessment of the impact of such ownership on an
insurance entity's
rating. Fitch also added guidelines for life insurers' asset and
liability
duration gap, to be used, when available, when assessing
exposure to interest
rate risk relative to asset/liability and liquidity management.
No ratings are expected to change as the result of these
updates.
The full report 'Insurance Rating Methodology' is available on
the Fitch website
at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.
