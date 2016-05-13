(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Region of
Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees' (LRMP) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed LRMP's billets de tresorerie (BT)
programme at 'F1+' and
at 'F1+(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt
of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
Despite a slightly negative impact on the debt metrics, the
recent creation of
the new region Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees (LRMP)
resulting from the
merger of the Region of Languedoc-Roussillon and the Region of
Midi-Pyrenees is
neutral to the ratings. Although we forecast a weakening of the
current margin,
the Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations that LRMP would
be able to
maintain a sound financial profile and debt metrics at levels
compatible with
the ratings through the implementation of corrective measures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
On 1 January 2016, the regions of Languedoc-Roussillon and
Midi-Pyrenees merged
to form the larger Region of Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees.
Fitch believes
that the new region will achieve economies of scale over the
medium- to
long-term. However, the new region's budgetary performance will
also depend on
the decisions and policies made by its executive body (elected
in December
2015). Also, the progressive convergence of tax rates (mainly on
car
registration fees) and spending policies (such as wages) may
have a significant
impact on revenue and spending, although it has not yet been
decided how it will
be implemented.
Over the longer term, economies of scale and some possible
transfers of
competencies from departments may have an impact on LRMP's
budgetary
performance. Therefore, Fitch will monitor developments voted in
by the new
regional government through a new budget and will factor them
into its
forecasts.
Assuming the public policy scope remains unchanged, Fitch
assesses that the
merger will have a negative impact on the debt metrics of the
new region via a
weakening of the debt payback ratio to a maximum of 5.1 years in
2018 (compared
with respectively 5.5 years and 1.4 years at end-2015 for the
regions of
Languedoc-Roussillon and Midi-Pyrenees). However, we are
confident that new
region will be able to restore debt metrics to levels compatible
with the
current ratings through the implementation of corrective
measures.
Over the medium-term, the dynamism of the new region's operating
revenue will be
affected by limited tax leeway and expected cuts in state
transfers.
Nevertheless, with operating expenditure restraint, the new
region's current
margin should remain in line with the current ratings at 20%,
compared with 24%
and 27%, respectively at end-2015 for the regions of
Languedoc-Roussillon and
Midi-Pyrenees.
We expect the new region's capital spending to remain sizeable
over the
medium-term. Flexibility on capital spending is limited by the
new region's
involvement in large investment projects, especially in
transport
infrastructure.
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows. Liquidity
management policy
is underpinned by the issuance of French commercial paper up to
EUR200m and
diverse available credit lines.
Fitch views the new region's socio economic indicators as
neutral to the
ratings. The merged region generated a GDP per capita of
EUR26,750 in 2014,
compared with EUR24,300 and EUR29,200, respectively, for
Languedoc-Roussillon
and Midi-Pyrenees.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of France's sovereign rating (AA/Stable), combined
with an
improvement of the intrinsic credit profile of the new region
driven by an
improving economy amid strong budgetary performance, could
result in an upgrade
of LRMP's ratings.
A downgrade could result from negative rating action on the
sovereign, or from a
weakening of the new region's intrinsic credit profile resulting
in a debt
payback ratio of above four years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 028 79 08 72 03
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
