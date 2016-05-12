(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor here LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the European primary bond market has received a strong boost in the wake of the ECB's decision to expand its QE asset purchases to include corporate bonds. A raft of new supply has come to the market in the past two weeks, totalling EUR22bn, as issuers take advantage of the increasingly favourable market conditions ahead of the start of the ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP) in June. The current, positive dynamics in the market have transformed what had seemed likely to be a down year for issuance into one that could achieve a new record. Investors are showing renewed interest in delving lower down the credit quality spectrum and out in maturity to capture additional returns, as yields continue to drop below their long-term average. Recent issuance is longer in tenor than average, with the favoured trade moving up to the 10yr-12yr range, from the 7yr-8yr level, previously. There is also more notable interest in bonds with maturities of 15- and 20-years than before, reflecting a clear desire by investors to go longer out along the yield curve in an attempt to boost returns. The impetus created by the CSPP, coupled with investor behaviour in their ongoing search for yield, is also creating positive spill-over effects to higher-risk portions of the market that are not direct targets of the programme. Total SA (AA-/Negative) has announced a EUR1.75bn hybrid benchmark bond - effectively re-opening the corporate hybrid market in 2016 - in a sign of the extent of improvement in investor appetite since the growth and deflation fears that plagued the market at the start of the year. It is also another sign of the risk-distorting effects of QE and negative interest rates in a market that is driven more by technical factors than by its outlook based on fundamentals. Reverse-Yankees have also recently started returning in force to the European corporate bond market - with new deals announced from Kraft Heinz Foods, Eli Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson and Kellogg Co. - after a moderate hiatus earlier in the year, when risk-aversion drove market sentiment. The positive market backdrop is juxtaposed against an increasingly mixed picture on fundamentals, however, as stagnant growth continues to stifle corporate 'animal spirits' and commodity-related woes remain a drag on credit ratings and Outlooks. Net rating Outlooks on Fitch-rated, developed-market EMEA corporates fell to their most negative level since end-2013, with food and tobacco, mining and oil and gas sectors driving the deterioration. More details and data can be found in the report, EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor, which is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Michael Larsson Director +44 20 3530 1260 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Roelof Steenekamp Senior Director 44 20 3530 1374 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.