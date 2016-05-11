(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA'
rating to Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ) euro notes offering. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. JNJ intends
to use the net proceeds from the issuance for share repurchases,
debt reduction
and general corporate purposes. A complete list of JNJ's ratings
follows at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's 'AAA' rating reflects the following:
--JNJ continues to generate strong operational and financial
performance,
despite select near-term headwinds.
--Biosimilar competition for Remicade in Europe, potential U.S.
biosimilar
competition for Remicade in late-2016/early-2017 and adverse
foreign exchange
movement will weigh on revenues during 2016, but the company's
operating and
financial trends remain positive.
--Fitch expects that JNJ will maintain a commitment to deploying
cash for
acquisitions, collaborations and internal investment
opportunities that it
believes will support long-term profitable growth.
--Fitch believes JNJ will operate with leverage consistent with
its 'AAA' rating
and with solid liquidity supported by significant cash balances
and ample access
to credit markets.
Growth Despite Headwinds: Fitch expects that JNJ will continue
to generate
moderate intermediate-term top-line growth, despite facing a
number of
challenges during 2016 and beyond. The company continues to
bring innovative new
products to market and expand the utilization of established
products and
franchises. Nevertheless, unfavorable foreign exchange rates and
competition in
select franchises will likely dampen reported sales growth
during 2016. Remicade
faced biosimilar competition in Europe during 2015, which
modestly reduced
year-over-year sales in those affected countries. Fitch expects
this trend to
continue during at least the four-year forecast period. In
addition, biosimilars
could challenge Remicade in the U.S. as early as
late-2016/early-2017.
Innovation-Driven Long-Term Organic Growth: JNJ pursues
innovation across all
three of its business segments, which provides it with favorable
long-term
growth prospects, as well as opportunities to support margins.
Research and
development (R&D) intensity is greatest in its biopharmaceutical
business,
followed by the medical device segment. The company also pursues
collaborations
and outright acquisitions to supplement its internal new product
development
efforts. This strategy has produced a significant number of
innovative,
value-added medical therapies and products. While the consumer
business is not
as R&D intensive, innovation is still a key component in
defending and advancing
JNJ's franchises in this segment.
Broad Portfolio Mitigates Risk: JNJ operates with three business
segments and a
large diversified product portfolio, reducing its operational
and financial
reliance on any individual product. It employs a decentralized
business model
with its various franchises to promote receptivity to their
respective markets,
while maintaining a strong cultural-centric philosophy driven by
its
longstanding credo. The company develops and manufactures
consumer
healthcare-related products, medical devices and
pharmaceutical/biologic
therapies. Its diverse business model also enables JNJ to pursue
a broad array
of treatment advancements that offer growth opportunities.
JNJ's largest selling product, Remicade, accounts for roughly
9.6% of sales. It
is also a biologic, which typically faces patent slopes as
opposed to patent
cliffs like traditional, small-molecule drugs. This dynamic
mitigates the risk
of generic/biosimilar competition. The next three largest
products, in total,
account for less than 10% of company sales. In addition, Fitch
views the
company's patent expiration risk as manageable.
Free Cash Flow (FCF) for Growth and Shareholder Returns: Fitch
anticipates that
JNJ will produce strong annual FCF during the forecast period of
$6 billion -
$6.5 billion. Moderately improving margins, aided by an
improving sales mix and
a continued focus on costs should support solid FCF, despite
near-term
operational challenges.
JNJ will likely remain acquisitive, focusing on targets or
products that offer
innovation and growth in the health care sector. Fitch expects
the company to
finance its transactions within the context of its 'AAA' credit
profile.
Shareholder-focused activities, such as dividend increases and
share repurchases
will likely continue, and Fitch believes the company will
largely finance these
with FCF.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for JNJ's 'AAA'
rating include
the following:
--Low-single-digit revenue growth in 2016 and 2017, improving
incrementally in
the following three years.
--Margin improvement driven by favorable product mix and an
ongoing focus on
cost control during the intermediate term.
--Annual FCF of $6 billion - $6.5 billion during 2016 and 2017.
--Leverage to range between 0.7x and 0.9x with moderately
increasing levels of
debt.
--Capital deployment priorities balanced between acquisitions
and share
repurchases, with the mix depending on the availability and
valuation of
strategically appropriate targets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not anticipate a downgrade during its four-year
forecast
horizon, a negative rating action could occur because of some
combination of a
deteriorating operating performance and leveraging transactions.
Fitch believes
the company's broadly diversified healthcare-related franchises
make it more
likely that a negative rating action would be prompted by a
leveraging
transaction, as opposed to operational stress.
Three key rating metrics for JNJ's 'AAA' rating are the
following:
--Total debt/FCF of 3.0x gives no flexibility (reported Jan. 3,
2016 at 2.5x);
--Total debt/EBITDA of 1.0x gives no flexibility (reported Jan.
3, 2016 at
0.84x);
--Net debt of $4 billion - $5 billion gives no flexibility
(reported Jan. 3,
2016 at a net cash position of $19.1 billion).
LIQUIDITY
Solid Liquidity: JNJ has significant liquidity and access to the
credit markets.
Moderate growth and relatively stable margins enabled the
company to generate
$7.6 billion of FCF during the LTM period ended Jan. 3, 2016.
JNJ had
approximately $38.4 billion in cash plus short-term marketable
securities and
access to $10 billion in short-term borrowings on Jan. 3, 2016.
Debt Structure: JNJ had approximately $19.3 billion in debt,
including $4.6
billion in short-term debt on Jan. 3, 2016, with approximately
$2.4 billion of
long-term debt maturing in 2016, $1.8 billion in 2017 and $1.5
billion in 2018.
Fitch expects that the company will refinance the vast majority
of its upcoming
maturities.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Johnson & Johnson
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured debt 'AAA';
--Subordinated debt 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR 'F1+';
--Commercial paper 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
