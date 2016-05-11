(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Development
Bank of
Kazakhstan's (DBK) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively, and House
Construction and
Savings Bank of Kazakhstan's (HSCBK) Long-Term Local Currency
IDR to 'BBB-' from
'BBB+'. The agency has also downgraded the Long-Term IDRs of
KazAgroFinance
(KAF) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list
of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The downgrades of these institutions are driven by Fitch's
recent actions on
Kazakhstan's sovereign ratings (see 'Fitch Downgrades Kazakhstan
to 'BBB';
Outlook Stable', dated April 29, 2016, at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has assigned KAF's planned KZT77bn Series 1 senior
unsecured debt issue
under its second bond programme an expected Long-term rating of
'BB+(EXP)' and
National rating of 'AA(kaz)(EXP)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBK and HCSBK
The Long-Term IDRs of DBK and HCSBK are based on their 'BBB-'
Support Rating
Floors (SRF), which reflect Fitch's view of the high probability
of state
support, if needed, for both institutions. This view is
primarily based on (i)
the banks' 100% ultimate sovereign ownership and (ii) their
important policy
roles in the development of, respectively, non-extracting
economic sectors and
the house savings and mortgage system in Kazakhstan.
In assessing support, Fitch also views positively (i) the
moderate cost of any
support that might be required by each of the institutions
relative to sovereign
financial resources, even allowing for considerable future
growth; (ii)
potential adverse economic or social consequences of a failure
by the
authorities to provide support, including in respect to other
quasi-sovereign
entities' access to, and cost of, foreign capital; and (iii) a
track record of
state funding and equity injections to support the banks'
expansion to date.
The one-notch differential between the banks' 'BBB-' Long-Term
IDRs and the
sovereign's 'BBB' ratings reflects primarily (i) moderate risks
stemming from
indirect state ownership of DBK and HCSBK through JSC National
Management
Holding Baiterek ('BBB'/Stable); and (ii) loose government
supervision of both
banks. Baiterek's own financial resources are limited, giving
rise to moderate
risk of delays with receipt and pass-through of sovereign
support. No government
officials sit on the banks' boards of directors, and DBK is
exempt from
regulatory oversight by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
The one-notch differential also captures (i) significant
leverage at DBK, which
is funded mainly by external borrowings; (ii) the absence of a
special legal
status for HCSBK; and (iii) the moderate risk that the sovereign
could cease
providing full support to all quasi-sovereign entities before
defaulting on its
own obligations in a stress scenario, given the sizable debt of
Kazakh
quasi-sovereigns.
The probability of DBK requiring support is significant in light
of its
material, albeit recently stable, wholesale third-party debt
(USD4.3bn or 85% of
liabilities at end-2015), moderate capital buffer (15% Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio at end-2015, moderately
down from 19% at
end-2014) and significant foreign-currency loans (70% of gross
loans at
end-2015) predominantly to high-risk development projects.
Nevertheless, the
Kazakh government still has the ability, in Fitch's view, to
support DBK given
that the bank's third-party wholesale obligations at end-2015
were equal to a
moderate 3.8% of Kazakhstan's GDP or 5% of sovereign reserves.
HCSBK is less likely, in Fitch's view, to need support in the
medium term in
light of its solid loan quality (0.5% non-performing loan ratio
at end-1Q16) and
strong capital buffer (55% FCC ratio at end-2015). The bank's
small size
(USD1.4bn equal to 0.3% of GDP or 0.4% of sovereign reserves at
end-2015),
limited third-party non-deposit liabilities and low
balance-sheet dollarisation
should also help to reduce support requirements. However, Fitch
expects the
bank's reliance on state funding (17% of total liabilities at
end-2015) and
subsidies to grow over the longer term as early-stage mortgage
savings
programmes mature.
Fitch believes the authorities' plans to partially privatise
HCSBK will not
significantly affect the state's support propensity, given the
intention to
retain a controlling stake in the bank and maintain its policy
role. Fitch has
not assigned a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR to HCSBK due to
its immaterial
foreign currency operations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - KAF
KAF's 'BB+' Long-Term IDRs are based on Fitch's view of the
moderate probability
of state support to the company given its policy role in
provision of
state-subsidised financial leasing and project financing to the
agricultural
sector.
KAF's ratings are also supported by (i) the authorities' track
record of
providing funding and capital to the company; (ii) the limited
cost for the
sovereign of any support that might be required due to KAF's
small size (0.7% of
GDP, 0.9% of sovereign reserves at end-2015); and (iii)
cross-default linkage
with its owner, KazAgro National management holding JSC
('BBB-'/Negative). At
end-2015, KAF firmly qualified as a 'material subsidiary' (25%
of consolidated
assets vs. the required 10%) under the cross-default clause of
the parent's
outstanding USD2bn Eurobond issue, and Fitch believes this would
provide an
added incentive to provide support to the company.
KAF's lower rating level compared with DBK and HCSBK primarily
reflects (i)
Fitch's view of KAF's somewhat lesser importance for the
country's economy and
financial system; and (ii) the likelihood that parent KazAgro
will be downgraded
to 'BB+', as reflected by the Negative Outlook on its ratings.
KAF's ratings also consider (i) the company's significant
foreign wholesale
obligations (16% of total liabilities at end-2015); and (ii) the
indirect state
ownership of the company through KazAgro, which may have
negative implications
for the timeliness and sufficiency of state support, especially
if the state
needs to prioritise support among quasi-sovereigns.
The probability of the company requiring state support in the
future is
significant considering its operations in the vulnerable
agricultural sector.
Non-performing and restructured loans/leases comprised a high
11% and 15% of
gross exposures at end-2015, respectively, although asset
quality is supported
to a degree by low foreign-currency lending, solid collateral
coverage and state
subsidies to borrowers/lessees. Impairment reserves covered 9%
of gross
exposures, while the depreciation-driven revaluation of imported
and
subsequently leased equipment has further boosted collateral
coverage of KAF's
portfolio.
The company's capitalisation remains adequate (37% FCC ratio at
end-2015, down
moderately from 44% at end-2014, mainly due to FX losses),
providing significant
loss absorption capacity. KAF's government and parental
non-equity funding
comprised a sizable 74% of liabilities at end-2015, and could be
converted into
equity, if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-Term IDRs for DBK and HCSBK are likely to remain one
notch below the
sovereign and for KAF two notches below. The Long-Term IDRs of
all three
institutions are likely to move in tandem with the sovereign
ratings.
The ratings of DBK or HCSBK could be upgraded and equalised with
the sovereign
if (i) the banks become directly owned by the government and the
state officials
become more directly involved in the oversight of the
institutions; or (ii) the
government replaces or guarantees most of the banks' funding. A
marked weakening
of policy roles or association with the sovereign could result
in negative
rating actions. However, neither scenario is currently expected
by Fitch.
DBK's ratings could also come under downward pressure if
leverage increases
markedly and asset quality deteriorates sharply without adequate
capital support
from the authorities.
KAF's Long-Term IDRs could be downgraded if the authorities'
plan to privatise
the company, the implementation of which is highly uncertain at
present, leads
to a weakening of KAF's connection with the Kazakh government.
The rating actions are as follows:
DBK
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'
Long term senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB-'
from 'BBB'
Short term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F3'
HCSBK
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR: downgraded to 'F3' from 'F2'
National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'AA+(kaz)' from
'AAA(kaz)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+'
KAF
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating: downgraded to '3' from '2'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt rating: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
National senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA(kaz)'
Expected senior unsecured debt ratings: assigned at
'BB+(EXP)'/'AA(kaz)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Maria Kuraeva (DBK, KAF)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Sergey Popov (HCSBK)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
