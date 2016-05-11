(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to American
Tower Corporation's (AMT) offering of $1 billion 3.375% senior
unsecured notes
due in 2026. Proceeds from the offering will be used to repay
outstanding
revolver borrowings on its 2013 credit facility.
As of March 31, 2016, outstanding borrowings on AMT's $2.75
billion credit
facility (2013 Revolver) totalled approximately $1.232 billion
on a pro forma
basis. Following first-quarter 2016, total outstanding
borrowings on the
company's 2013 Revolver, which matures in 2019, increased $1.2
billion from $32
million. AMT has a Fitch Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'
with a Stable
Rating Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that AMT's net
leverage is
likely return to 5x or below within a 12-24-month period. Fitch
expects AMT's
net leverage to be approximately 5.1x (pro forma for current
2016 acquisitions)
and 4.9x at the end of 2016 and 2017, respectively. Leverage is
currently
elevated as a result of AMT's acquisition of rights to certain
towers, and some
outright, from Verizon Communications Inc. (Verizon) in a
transaction totalling
approximately $5 billion. The Verizon transaction, combined with
other
acquisitions in 2015, elevated leverage.
Since September 2013, the company has been on the delevering
path on an organic
basis, but has continued to be acquisitive. To support
delevering while making
acquisitions, in February
2015 the company issued on a net basis $1.34 billion of
mandatory convertible
preferred and $2.44 billion (net) of common stock to fund
acquisitions,
including the Verizon transaction. In May 2014 the company
issued $583 million
(net) of mandatory convertible preferred stock (both mandatory
convertible
preferred stock issues are given 100% equity credit). Stronger
than expected
organic growth, as well as acquisition-related EBITDA, and debt
repayments have
also enabled the company to remain on its delevering path.
AMT's ratings are supported by the financial flexibility
provided by its strong
free cash flow (FCF; cash provided by operating activities less
capital spending
and dividends) and its high EBITDA margin, which has been
consistently above 60%
in recent years. The tower business model translates into
strong, sustainable
operating performance and FCF growth, aided by the company's
significant scale
and the favorable demand characteristics for wireless services
(particularly
data).
AMT is expected to continue to post strong FCF, generate mid- to
high-single-digit organic core revenue growth and expand organic
margins. Tower
revenues are predictable, and growth is provided by contractual
escalators
embodied in long-term lease contracts and there are strong
prospects for
additional business. The tower industry is benefiting from
wireless carriers
heavily investing in fourth generation (4G) networks to meet
rapidly growing
demand for mobile broadband services.
In the second quarter of 2016, AMT closed its acquisition of a
51% stake in Viom
Networks Limited (Viom), a tower operator in India, for
approximately $1.1
billion in cash plus assumed debt. At some point in the future,
AMT will
contribute its existing tower portfolio in India to Viom, which
Fitch expects
will increase its stake in Viom to above 60%. Fitch believes
that growth in both
EBITDA and FCF will allow AMT to fund the acquisition with debt
without varying
from its year-end leverage path.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Consolidated revenue grows to just over $5.7 billion, based on
expectations
for property revenue to be at the mid-point of company guidance
of $5.61
billion. In addition, Fitch has incorporated approximately 3/4
of a year of
revenue from the Viom acquisition and one-half of the year-one
property revenue
from the Tanzania acquisition in 2016. In 2017, revenue grows
just over 7% based
on the full-year effects of the Viom and Tanzania acquisitions.
Thereafter
revenue grows in the 4%-5% range due to contractual escalators
and new-business
growth.
--EBITDA margins decline slightly in 2016 due to the lower
margins associated
with acquired properties.
--Capital spending of approximately $750 million in 2016, which
increases
moderately through 2018, before declining slightly in 2019.
--Cash taxes remain modest, at less than $100 million in 2016
and increase
modestly thereafter. There was a one-time cash tax charge in
2015 of $93 million
related to Global Tower Partners
(GTP) taken pursuant to a tax election, as GTP no longer
operates as a separate
REIT for state and federal tax purposes.
--Moderate stock repurchases as net leverage under 5x is
reached, with further
deleveraging arising from EBITDA growth (rather than debt
repayment).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: At the current 'BBB' level, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
near-term developments that would likely lead to an upgrade of
the rating.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Operating performance falls short of expectations of at least
mid-single-digit
organic growth combined with margin pressure;
--A significant transaction, or share repurchases, results in
expectations for
net leverage sustained above 5x for longer than a 18-24 month
period.
LIQUIDITY
In Fitch's opinion, AMT has a strong liquidity position
supported by its FCF,
cash on hand, and availability on its revolving credit
facilities.
Operationally, cash flow generation should remain strong. For
2015, FCF was
approximately $666 million. As of March 31, 2016, cash on hand
was approximately
$336 million, and unused revolver capacity was approximately
$2.9 billion ($1.7
billion pro forma for the Viom transaction). Of the cash
balance, approximately
$236 million was held by foreign subsidiaries.
AMT has two revolving credit facilities (RCFs): a $2 billion
facility due in
January 2021 and a $2.75 billion multi-currency RCF due in June
2019. The
maturity dates for both credit facilities were extended by one
additional year
in October 2015. The principal financial covenant limits total
debt/adjusted
EBITDA (as defined in the agreements) to no more than 6.0x
beginning in 2016.
The covenants limit senior secured debt/adjusted EBITDA to 3.0x
for the company
and its subsidiaries. If debt ratings are below a specified
level at the end of
any fiscal quarter, the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to interest
expense must be no
less than 2.5x for as long as the ratings are below the
specified level.
Debt maturities during 2016 and 2017 are nominal.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock
is given 100%
equity credit.
Date of relevant committee: April 13, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.