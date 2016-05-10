(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 10 (Fitch) The spring selling season is chugging
along for U.S
housing with solid if unspectacular growth, according to Fitch
Ratings.
Spring inclement weather has not been as much of a hindrance as
in recent years.
Inexpensive gas prices, generally healthy employment growth,
demographics,
pent-up demand, still attractive affordability/housing
valuations, and a steady,
moderate easing in credit standards should further support
housing demand in
2016, despite potentially higher mortgage rates.
Fitch will be discussing these and other market and competitive
trends during
its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take
place tomorrow at
2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss
fourth quarter 2015
(4Q'15) and more recent housing data (where available 1Q builder
financial and
operating results), as well as Fitch's spring selling season and
full year 2016
and 2017 outlook for the U.S. housing sector and expectations
for public
homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst
Robert Curran will
be the call leader. Curran and Robert Rulla will answer
questions after the
formal presentation
Click on the link below to register for the event:
dpregister.com/
The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S.
Homebuilding: The Chalk
Line - Quarterly Update: Spring 2016', which is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of
the press
release.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Related Research
U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line (Spring 2016)
here
