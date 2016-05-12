(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to EUR500
million of 1.25% senior unsecured notes issued by Simon
International Finance,
S.C.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Simon Property Group, Inc.
(NYSE: SPG). The
notes are guaranteed by Simon Property Group LP. A full list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Simon's 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects the
strong quality of
the company's retail real estate portfolio, its significant
scale, and its
market-leading access to capital. Other credit strengths include
SPG's good
liquidity and financial flexibility, featuring a low AFFO payout
ratio and
adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt.
The biggest wildcard for bondholders relates to whether Simon's
partially
utilized $2 billion common stock repurchase program and its bid
for The Macerich
Company (NYSE: MAC) last year reflect a more
shareholder-friendly capital
allocation policy. However, the company has reiterated a
commitment to
maintaining its existing ratings.
APPROPRIATE METRICS
Fitch calculates Simon's leverage was 5.4x and 5.5x for the
trailing 12 months
(TTM) and quarter ended March 31, 2016 as compared to 5.2x and
5.1x for 2015 and
2014, respectively. Fitch expects leverage to be in the
5.0x-5.5x range over the
next 12-to-24 months but closer to 5.5x this year, following the
stabilization
of development and re-development projects. Leverage sustaining
between 4.5x and
5.5x is appropriate for the 'A' rating, and thus Fitch's
projections are towards
the high-end of the range.
Should the company aggressively utilize its common stock
repurchase program,
which is not Fitch's expectation, leverage could trend in the
5.5x-6.0x range,
which would be weak for the 'A' rating. During 1Q16, SPG did not
complete any
share repurchases but maintains $1.66 billion in capacity on its
$2 billion
share repurchase program announced in April 2015 and authorized
for a 24-month
period. When including 50% of preferred stock in total debt,
SPG's leverage was
5.5x and 5.4x for the quarter and TTM ended March 31, 2016.
Fitch defines
leverage as debt less readily available cash to recurring
operating EBITDA
including recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities, which
include dividends from Klepierre.
Fitch projects that fixed-charge coverage will sustain in the
low 4x over the
next 12-to-24 months (4.3x and 4.1x for quarter and TTM ended
March 31, 2016 and
4.1x in 2015) driven by mid-single digit releasing spreads.
Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including
cash distributions
from unconsolidated entities less recurring capital expenditures
and
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and preferred
stock dividends.
STRONG ASSET QUALITY
Fitch considers SPG's portfolio to be prime with notable trophy
assets. The
portfolio has scale and diversity with interests in properties
in North America,
Asia and Europe, ranging from Premium Outlets to luxury malls.
Fitch also views
SPG's 1Q16 $613 sales per square foot and outperformance
relative to other mall
REITs (as measured by SSNOI) as further indications of the
portfolios quality.
Simon has consistently outperformed its U.S. mall REIT peers,
with comparable
NOI growth exceeding peers by an average of 240 basis points
from 2005-2015 and
occupancy outperforming peers by 100 basis points from
2005-2015.
MARKET LEADING ACCESS TO CAPITAL
Fitch views Simon as having the most consistent and durable
access to capital in
the REIT sector, which is a material driver of the 'A' rating.
The company
established a commercial paper (CP) program in 2014 (the first
such program
created by a U.S. equity REIT), which it upsized to $1 billion
from $500 million
in March 2015. In addition to the CP program, Simon has two
multicurrency credit
facilities totalling $7.5 billion. The credit facilities are
comprised of a $4
billion facility and $3.5 billion supplementary facility
(upsized from $2
billion in March 2015 with the accordion option exercised in
April 2016),
aggregating the largest capacity in the U.S. REIT sector.
Moreover, Simon has
traditionally been active in both the unsecured and secured debt
markets.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Liquidity coverage is 1.2x for the period April 1, 2016 through
Dec. 31, 2017
pro forma for the EUR denominated notes issued in May 2016, the
exercised
accordion option on the revolving line of credit and the closing
of the
acquisition of The Shops at Crystals. Fitch defines liquidity
coverage as
liquidity sources divided by liquidity uses. Liquidity sources
include
unrestricted cash, availability under revolving credit
facilities and projected
retained cash flows from operating activities. Liquidity uses
include pro rata
debt maturities, projected recurring capital expenditures and
development
expenditures. If 80% of secured debt maturities through 2017 are
refinanced,
liquidity coverage would improve to 1.8x.
Liquidity is enhanced by Simon's consistently low adjusted funds
from operations
(AFFO) payout ratio, which was 64.5% in 1Q16 and 66.7% in 2015
compared with 64%
in 2014 and 59.2% in 2013. Fitch estimates that the company
generates greater
than $1 billion of internally generated liquidity per year,
which can be
deployed for future investments, development and/or debt
repayment.
Fitch view's SPG's unencumbered pool as strong on an absolute
basis given the
pool's size ($3 billion of EBITDA in 2015) and quality.
Unencumbered assets
(based on a stressed 7% capitalization rate) cover net unsecured
debt by 2.8x,
which is adequate for the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Simon in Fitch's base case include:
--4% same-store NOI growth and 3%-3.5% same-store NOI growth in
2016-2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--$1-$1.5 billion in annual development funded predominately
with retained cash
flow, generating 9% stabilized yields;
--Stock repurchases of less than $500 million cumulative over
the next two
years;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds and
secured debt;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 60%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on SPG's
Ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.4x at
March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x
(fixed-charge coverage was 4.1x at March 31, 2016).
The following factors may have a negative impact on SPG's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--A deviation from SPG's public commitment to maintaining
existing ratings
and/or any other actions that may result in a deterioration in
the company's
market-leading access to capital on an absolute or relative
basis;
--A leveraging transaction that materially weakens the company's
credit profile
and/or aggressive utilization of the company's common stock
repurchase program,
resulting in Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above
5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates SPG as follows:
Simon Property Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Preferred stock 'BBB+'.
Simon Property Group, L.P.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facilities 'A';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon CP 2
--CP notes 'F1'.
Simon International Finance SCA
--Unsecured guaranteed notes 'A'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations.
--Fitch has included cash distributions from unconsolidated
entities in
recurring operating EBITDA.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $100 million of cash for working capital
purposes which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
