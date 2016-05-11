(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 11 (Fitch) The formation of a minority government in
Ireland reduces
the political uncertainty that has followed February's general
election, Fitch
Ratings says. The agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail
suggests that
fiscal policy settings will be largely maintained. Possible
intervention in the
mortgage market could be negative for Irish banks, but detailed
proposals have
yet to emerge.
Ten weeks after the Fine Gael-Labour coalition lost its
majority, Fine Gael
leader Enda Kenny secured a second successive term as Prime
Minister in a
parliamentary vote on Friday. This time he is the head of a
minority government
that includes some independents. Fianna Fail, the second largest
party in
parliament, has agreed a confidence and supply arrangement,
including a
commitment to "facilitate Budgets consistent with... agreed
policy principles."
The agreement will be reviewed at the end of 2018, which covers
three budgets,
and includes a commitment to meeting "in full the domestic and
EU fiscal rules
as enshrined in law." This is consistent with our view that the
government that
emerged from the election would aim to abide by existing fiscal
rules and that
the deficit will continue to narrow in 2016 and 2017. Our
upgrade of Ireland's
sovereign rating to 'A'/Stable on 5 February to reflect improved
public debt
dynamics incorporated this assumption.
We think it is positive that a government has been formed ahead
of the UK's
referendum on EU membership on 23 June. If the UK voted to leave
the EU (which
is not Fitch's base case), having a government in place to
formulate a policy
response and engage in 'Brexit' negotiations could help to
contain the potential
damage to economic confidence in Ireland. The country is one of
the most exposed
in the EU to the UK via merchandise and service exports.
Nevertheless, political uncertainty has not been eliminated. It
is unclear how
much of its legislative programme the minority government will
be able to
implement with Fianna Fail's limited support. Fianna Fail leader
Michael Martin
said that negotiations with Fine Gael had 'confirmed the serious
and substantive
policy differences? between our parties'. For example, water
charges, which the
previous government introduced, will now be suspended.
Over the medium term, the arrangement between the two main
parties could lead to
an increase in support for more radical parties in opposition to
a centrist
consensus. However, improving economic conditions may offset
this; we expect
household income growth to remain strong over the next two
years.
The Fine Gael-Fianna Fail agreement includes a commitment to
"protect the family
home and introduce additional long-term solutions for mortgage
arrears cases"
and take "all necessary action to tackle high variable rates."
Without more details, it is hard to say how this will affect
Irish mortgage
lenders. If banks cut mortgage rates, it could slow
profitability improvement
and the build-up of capital through retained earnings. The
ultimate impact would
depend on the extent of any reduction, and whether banks can
replace
low-yielding or non-performing legacy assets with better quality
and higher
yielding new business - a process which should be supported by
strong economic
growth. Allied Irish Bank plc (AIB) reduced its standard
variable rate on
Monday.
It remains to be seen if protecting the family home will make it
harder for
banks to repossess primary residences. The regulatory
environment in Ireland
strongly favours restructuring over repossession (central bank
data shows that
just 1,535 primary residences were repossessed last year), but a
credible threat
of home repossession can incentivise borrowers to engage with
lenders in the
restructuring process. Combined with a supportive economic
environment and
rising house prices, this has helped banks implement long-term
restructuring
plans for borrowers in arrears, which are high, but declining.
Contact:
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 203 530 1045
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Banks
+44 203 530 1191
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Ireland
here
Recovery in the Eurozone Periphery: A New Divergence
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.