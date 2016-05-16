(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Aviva Plc's
CAD450m Tier 3
(CAG0683QC318) subordinated debt a 'BBB+' rating. The notes are
rated three
notches below Aviva's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in
line with
Fitch's notching criteria.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the proceeds of the subordinated notes to be used
to part-fund the
completion of Aviva Canada's acquisition of RBC General
Insurance Company. The
securities carry a coupon of 4.5% and have a five-year maturity.
The notes rank
senior to existing Tier 2 capital, Tier 1 capital and all
classes of share
capital of the issuer.
The notes include a mandatory redemption deferral feature that
would be
triggered if the company is unable to meet the Solvency Capital
Requirement
(SCR). The notes also include a mandatory interest deferral
feature which would
be triggered on a breach of the Minimum Capital Requirement
(MCR). Both the SCR
and MCR are defined under the Solvency II directive.
A baseline recovery assumption of 'poor' and a non-performance
risk assessment
of 'moderate' were applied to the Tier 3 notes. The latter
relates to the
mandatory redemption deferral feature of the notes. As a result
the rating is
notched down three times from the IDR, comprising two notches
for recovery
prospects and one notch for non-performance risk.
According to Fitch's methodology, this subordinated bond is
classified as 100%
capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's risk-based
capital assessment
and is classified as 100% debt for the agency's financial
leverage calculations.
Fitch expects this issue to have a negligible effect on Aviva's
financial
leverage and fixed charge coverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect Aviva's
Long-Term IDR (for more details, see Fitch Rates Aviva 'AA-';
Upgrades Friends
Life dated 11 December 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch currently rates Aviva as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
-Issuer Default Rating of Aviva Plc: 'A+'; Outlook Stable
