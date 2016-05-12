(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Southchester
(RF) Limited a
'BBB-' Fund Credit Quality Rating (FCQR) and a 'V3' Fund
Volatility Rating
(FVR). It has simultaneously affirmed the fund's 'AA+(zaf)'
National Fund Credit
Quality Rating (NFCQR) and 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility
Rating (NFVR). The
fund's investment advisor is Southchester Investment Managers
(Pty) Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The International scale Fund Credit Quality Rating is driven by
the fund's
weighted average rating factor (WARF), itself based on the
fund's short-dated
exposure to a portfolio primarily comprising South African banks
rated in the
'BBB' category. The short maturity profile of the fund's assets
results in a low
interest rate duration and low sensitivity to spread risk. In
assigning a FVR
'V3' Fitch has considered both the fund's interest rate risk and
spread risk
sensitivity, and the observed volatility of the South African
issuers in which
the fund invests compared with other international markets
The affirmation of the NFCQR reflects the fund's high and stable
credit quality
on a national scale basis, while factoring in the fund's
concentration risk.
The affirmation of the NFVR reflects the fund's low exposure to
interest rate
risk and spread risk, as reflected in the fund's short maturity
profile, while
recognising its potential exposure to longer-dated securities
than comparable
domestic funds through repurchase agreements.
Asset Credit Quality
Eighty per cent of the fund is invested in securities issued by
banks rated
'BBB-' and the remaining 20% in banks rated 'A'. On national
scale the credit
quality of these securities is high. The fund's investment
policy requires that
90% of the portfolio be invested in securities rated 'A(zaf)' or
above. While
the fund can have a limited exposure to lower-rated securities,
this exposure is
infrequent and small in practical terms.
The fund invests in buy-and-sell back repo transactions with
unrated repo
counterparties. When considering the fund's credit exposure, in
view of the
collateralised nature of the transaction, Fitch treats this
counterparty
exposure as direct exposure to the underlying collateral. The
fund only invests
in collateral that meets its investment guidelines for credit
quality and asset
maturity.
Concentration
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is concentrated, with exposure to
the three largest
issuers consistently in excess of 50% of portfolio holdings. In
line with its
applicable rating criteria, Fitch reflects such higher
concentration risk in its
assessment and overall FCQR and NFCQR, resulting in a one notch
downward
adjustment to the WARF-implied ratings of 'BBB' and 'AAA(zaf)',
respectively, on
the international and national scales).
The concentrated holdings reflect the fund's investment mandate
and the
structural characteristics of the South African market, with a
limited supply of
treasury bills, and the five largest banks having a combined
market share of
around 90%, according to Fitch's estimates.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risk
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk, as dictated by
the fund's
investment policies, which limit to 90 days its weighted average
maturity (WAM)
to interest rate reset date. Exposure to spread risk is also
low, as a result of
the fund's investment policies, which limit the maximum maturity
of individual
assets to three years and place limits on the portfolio's
weighted average life
(WAL, i.e. maturity to final maturity date) to 150 days when the
maturity dates
of buy-and-sell back repos are included in the calculation or
450 days when
these contracts are excluded.
The fund's international market risk factor is consistent with a
'V1' FVR.
However, Fitch has chosen to adjust the FVR down to 'V3' to
reflect the greater
volatility of the South African market compared with other
international markets
based on observed volatility.
The fund's national market risk factor is consistent with a
'V1(zaf)' NFVR.
However, the fund may invest in instruments that are not
accessible to money
market funds in South Africa and its maturity profile is longer
overall.
Therefore the agency believes that a 'V2(zaf)' best reflects the
fund's overall
market risk profile.
Fund Profile
Structurally, the fund is a debenture-issuing fixed income
portfolio, regulated
under the Commercial Paper Exemption Notice 2172 as issued by
the Registrar of
Banks in 1994 in terms of the Banks Act of 1990. It falls
outside the Collective
Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002. The debentures have an
initial maturity
of six years and can be redeemed by debenture holders daily,
with a maximum T+2
settlement. The debentures rank pari passu among themselves and
a negative
pledge exists over the issuer, preventing it from engaging in
any other
activities while any debentures remain outstanding.
Economically, Fitch
considers Southchester directly comparable with a mutual fund.
Investment Advisor
Fitch considers the manager suitably qualified, competent and
capable of
managing the fund.
The fund is managed by Southchester Investment Managers
(Proprietary) Limited, a
small independent fixed income asset manager established in
2013. Southchester
is authorised by South Africa's Financial Services Board.
Southchester delegates
record-keeping, valuation and reporting services to Peregrine
under a service
level agreement (SLA) and delegates independent
compliance-monitoring services,
independent fiduciary services and credit research to respected
third-party
providers.
The fund managers are Andra Greyling and Gregg Bayly, who have
28 years and 21
years of investment management experience, respectively.
Additional oversight is
provided by Societe Generale Securities Services (Proprietary)
Limited (a
division of Societe Generale; A/Stable/F1) as custodian and
trustee. The fund is
Southchester's core activity; in 2015 it also added a hedge fund
advisory
contract.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's
credit quality or
market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch
criteria for any
key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded.
Specifically, Fitch
would expect to downgrade the FCQR if the South African
sovereign is downgraded,
leading to downgrades of the South African banks in which
Southchester invests.
Both the FCQR and NFCQR could be downgraded in the event of a
sustained
deterioration in the fund's credit quality.
Fitch expects the FVR and NFVR to be stable given the fund's
maturity profile
and investible universe. However, should interest rates or
market volatility in
South Africa structurally change then Fitch would expect to
downgrade the
ratings, notably the FVR.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
To maintain the fund's ratings, the fund's administrator or
investment advisors
provide Fitch with monthly information, including details of the
portfolio's
holdings and credit quality.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.