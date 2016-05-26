(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Banks Peer Review
here
SYDNEY, May 26 (Fitch) Growing macroeconomic risks appear
manageable for
Australia's major banks in the absence of an economic shock,
which could result
from a hard-landing in China, Fitch Rating says in an Australia
bank report
published today. However, a hard-landing is not Fitch's
base-case scenario and
the agency affirmed the ratings of all four major Australian
banks at AA- with a
Stable Outlook on 11 May 2016.
In the report, "Peer Review: Australian Major Banks - Rising
Macroeconomic Risk
May Challenge Financial Profiles", Fitch says strong company
profiles are
driving the Viability Ratings of the major banks, being
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group Limited, Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
National
Australia Bank Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation. The
profiles reflect
stable, simple and transparent business models and a leading
market-share in a
number of products across Australia and New Zealand. This
provides the banks
with the pricing power to ensure strong and consistent
profitability while
maintaining a fairly conservative risk appetite relative to
international peers.
Fitch believes low interest rates and the country's tax policies
probably
contributed to Australia's macroeconomic risks. These include
rising household
debt and strong house price growth that has exceeded wage-growth
for a sustained
period and continues to place pressure on housing affordability.
Pockets of Australia's property market may encounter potential
oversupply of new
residential housing and hurt house-prices in those areas.
However, a stable
labour market and historically low interest rates should limit
the impact on the
banks' asset-quality. Fitch expects the banks to maintain
tightened underwriting
criteria implemented from mid-2015 to address regulatory
pressure and a more
challenging operating environment. This should limit
asset-quality deterioration
for recently originated loans.
Some portfolios, such as resources, are likely to continue
experiencing
asset-quality pressure due to weak commodity prices, which Fitch
does not expect
to improve in the short-term. However, the banks' exposures to
mining and dairy
remain manageable relative to total exposures.
Fitch expects soft profit growth in 2016, mainly reflecting
asset competition,
low interest rates, moderate credit growth and rising impairment
charges.
Capitalisation is likely to continue improving over the
medium-term due to
regulatory capital requirements, although capital ratios may
decline as minimum
average risk-weightings of 25% for residential mortgages are
implemented from 1
July 2016.
Funding remains a weakness relative to similarly-rated
international peers, with
high reliance on offshore wholesale markets. The banks are
likely to focus on
lengthening wholesale funding maturity profiles and reducing
short-term offshore
wholesale funding, while gathering more stable deposits, to
prepare for the
implementation of the net stable funding ratio in 2018.
Contact:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
