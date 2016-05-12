(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Bayerische
Landesbank's (BayernLB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from
'bb+' and affirmed
the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable
Outlook. The
Short-Term IDR has been affirmed at 'F1' and the Support Rating
at '1'.
BayernLB's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by institutional
support from the
bank's owners.
The upgrade of the VR primarily reflects the removal of legacy
risks as a result
of the resolution of BayernLB's claims against HETA Asset
Resolution AG (HETA),
in turn positively impacting the bank's asset quality and
capitalisation. A
stable earnings base over the last 12 months has also improved
the bank's
business profile.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
BayernLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view
of a very strong
likelihood of combined support from the bank's owners, the state
of Bavaria, the
regional savings banks, and ultimately Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe
(Sparkassen)
(SFG, A+/Stable). Support assumptions are underpinned by
provisions contained in
the statutes of SFG and the Landesbanken institutional
protection fund.
Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the
view that the
owners consider their investment in BayernLB long-term and
strategic. The
owners' strong support propensity is underpinned by the focus of
BayernLB on its
statutory roles, which include supporting the regional economy,
acting as the
central bank for regional savings banks and as Bavaria's house
bank.
In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from SFG as
well as the
federal state owner to avoid triggering state aid considerations
and resolution
under the German Sanierungs und Abwicklungsgesetz (SAG), if
BayernLB fails. Our
assessment of the creditworthiness of Bavaria is underpinned by
the stability of
Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation system, which
links Bavaria's
creditworthiness to that of Germany (AAA/Stable). The support
ability of SFG, as
expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very strong, is weaker than
that of Bavaria.
Fitch uses the lower of the parents' ratings, the Long-Term IDR
of SFG, as
anchor and starting point for determining BayernLB'
support-driven ratings.
We notch down BayernLB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'.
The notching
reflects BayernLB's role for its owners, which we consider
strategic, but not
key and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal
and regulatory
barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of
German resolution
legislation.
The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and the
Stable Outlook on
SFG's Long-Term IDR.
The ratings of senior unsecured obligations are in line with
BayernLB's IDRs.
BayernLB's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs that
map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This
reflects BayernLB's
strong links to the affiliated savings banks, which have ample
liquidity and
funding resources.
VR
The upgrade of BayernLB's VR is primarily driven by Fitch's
expectation that the
resolution of further legacy issues, primarily the resolution of
claims against
HETA, will give management additional flexibility to conclude
its restructuring
and should result in a better balanced business profile of
BayernLB with a clear
focus on its client-driven core business areas. At the same
time, the bank is
now in a good position to repay outstanding state aid to
Bavaria.
In July 2015, Bavaria and the Republic of Austria reached an
agreement that
resulted in a compensation payment of EUR1.23bn to Bavaria to
resolve claims
related to HETA. This has enabled BayernLB to balance this
amount against its
outstanding obligation to repay EUR2.3bn of capital received
from Bavaria before
the 2019 deadline ending EU state aid proceedings, yielding a
final balance of
EUR1bn.
Asset quality in BayernLB's corporate portfolio is robust with
low NPLs, and has
continued to improve. The quality in the bank's non-core unit
remains
significantly weaker and affected the overall NPL ratio of 4.5%
of gross loans
at end-2015. BayernLB - in common with its peers - also has
sector and single
borrower concentration risks in its loan book.
BayernLB's financial performance improved with a reported
pre-tax profit of
EUR640m in 2015 (EUR91m at end-1Q16). We expect adequate and
consistent
performance in 2016, supporting the bank's moderate
profitability despite our
expectation of a modest rise in loan impairment charges from
their cyclically
low levels in 2015.
BayernLB's capitalisation and leverage have improved to adequate
levels. The
bank reported a 11.7% fully-loaded CET-1 ratio and a 3.9%
phase-in Basel III
leverage ratio at end-1Q16. We expect that further reductions in
risk weighted
assets (RWAs) in the bank's non-core unit will mitigate upward
pressure on RWAs
from regulatory changes.
The bank's funding is diversified and includes material
wholesale funding but
benefits from access to the liquidity pool of savings banks and
retail deposit
at DKB, its internet bank subsidiary.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of BayernLB state-guaranteed/grandfathered
senior,
subordinated debt and market-linked securities reflect the
credit strength of
Bavaria as guarantor.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BayernLB's subordinated debt instruments are notched down once
from the VR to
reflect loss severity relative to average recoveries.
The upgrade of the securities issued by BayernLB Capital Trust I
to 'BB-' is
based on Fitch's view that these instruments are now performing.
The ratings for
these instruments are notched down four times from the bank's
VR, two notches
for loss severity relative to average recoveries and two notches
for incremental
non-performance risk.
Restrictions set by the European Commission are still in place.
These allow only
for contractually obligatory coupon payments on hybrid
securities until the
bank's state aid has been repaid. The terms of the securities
require the bank
to make coupon payments if certain other distributions have been
made, and
coupon on the securities was paid in 2015.
BayernLB used part of its EUR402m 2015 German GAAP
unconsolidated profit to
replenish other outstanding hybrid instruments, which together
with our
expectation that the bank's improved profitability makes common
dividend
payments more likely, improves the prospects for coupon payments
on the rated
instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SRs and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of BayernLB's
owners to provide
timely support. This may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDRs.
The IDRs are
also sensitive to changes to its owners' strategic commitment to
BayernLB and
importance of BayernLB for its home region or for the savings
bank sector.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SRs, IDRs and
senior unsecured
debt ratings.
VR
BayernLB's VR is primarily sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
regarding the strength of the economic environment in Germany,
which is a main
driver of BayernLB's business performance. The VR could see
upward pressure if
BayernLB's capitalisation strengthens and if profitability
improves further,
which we do not expect in the short-term.
The VR would come under pressure if deterioration in the economy
leads to weaker
corporate asset quality and significantly higher loan impairment
charges that
affect the bank's earnings capacity.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
BayernLB's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and
subordinated debt ratings
and market-linked securities are sensitive to changes in Fitch's
view of the
creditworthiness of Bavaria, which is closely linked to that of
the Federal
Republic of Germany.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BayernLB's subordinated debt and other hybrid instruments
ratings are primarily
sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. The rating of the
securities issued by
BayernLB Capital Trust I is also sensitive to changes in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch concludes that incremental non-performance
risk had
increased. This could be the result of a substantial weakening
of the bank's
performance, which could increase the risk of coupon
non-payment.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bayerische Landesbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'.
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bb+'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at 'AAA'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB'
BayernLB Capital Trust I
Hybrid capital instruments: upgraded to 'BB-' from 'CCC'
