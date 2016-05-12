(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from
'bbb' and
affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term
senior debt
rating at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term IDR has
been affirmed at
'F1' and the Support Rating at '1'. LBBW's IDRs and Support
Rating are driven by
institutional support from the bank's owners.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The VR upgrade reflects a strengthening in LBBW's asset quality,
despite still
fairly high sector and single name concentrations, and in the
bank's
capitalisation, which compares favourably with that of many
domestic and
international peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
LBBW's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of a
very strong
likelihood of combined support from the bank's owners, the State
of Baden
Wuerttemberg (State of BW), the City of Stuttgart, the regional
savings banks
and ultimately the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable).
Support from the
owners is underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of
SFG and the
Landesbanken institutional protection fund.
Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the
view that the
owners consider their investment in LBBW long-term and
strategic. The owners'
strong support propensity is underpinned by the focus of LBBW on
its statutory
roles, which include supporting the regional economy, acting as
the central bank
for regional savings banks and as the federal states' and City
of Stuttgart's
house bank.
In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from the
State of BW, the
City of Stuttgart and SFG to avoid triggering state aid
considerations and
resolution under the German Sanierungs und Abwicklungsgesetz
(SAG), if LBBW
fails. Our assessment of the creditworthiness of the State of BW
is underpinned
by the stability of Germany's solidarity and financial
equalisation system,
which links State of BW's creditworthiness to that of Germany
(AAA/Stable). The
support ability of SFG, as expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very
strong, is
weaker than that of the State of BW. Fitch uses the lower of the
parents'
ratings, the Long-Term IDR of SFG, as anchor and starting point
for determining
LBBW's support-driven ratings.
We notch down LBBW's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'. The
notching reflects
LBBW's role for its owners, which we consider strategic, but not
key and
integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal and
regulatory barriers
related to state aid considerations and provisions of German
resolution
legislation. .
The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and the
Stable Outlook on
SFG's Long-Term IDR.
The ratings of senior unsecured obligations are in line with
LBBW's IDRs. LBBW's
'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs
that map to an
'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects LBBW's
strong links to
the affiliated savings banks, which have ample liquidity and
funding resources.
VR
LBBW's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise in its home
region, sound asset
quality, which is however constrained by fairly high sector and
single name
concentrations, modest profitability, solid capitalisation and
adequate
liquidity and funding.
LBBW's asset quality indicators are strong, supported by the
run-down of
higher-risk-exposures and a benign operating environment in
Germany. A
constraining factor on our assessment of asset quality remains
the bank's fairly
high concentrations by sector and single names, which are common
for German
Landesbanken because of their strong links to their regions and
their related
industries. Single-name concentrations, while bearing
significant tail risk,
have been reduced and are mitigated by the sound credit profiles
of major
borrowers.
Capitalisation has improved materially in 2015 and is one of
LBBW's major
strengths. At end-1Q16, its fully-loaded CET1 ratio was 14.9%,
down from 15.6%
at end-2015, driven by an increase in risk-weighted assets
(RWA). This ratio
still compares favourably with that of domestic and
international peers. The
bank's fully-loaded Basel III leverage ratio stood at 4.4% at
end-1Q16. As the
deleveraging of the bank has now been largely completed and RWAs
are likely to
increase further as the bank seeks to expand its lending, we
expect business
volumes to grow moderately and capitalisation to remain sound,
albeit likely to
be below the current level.
LBBW's profitability and efficiency improved during 2015 but
remain modest. In
2015 LBBW reported a pre-tax profit of EUR531m. Profitability
was supported by
low loan impairment charges, improved fair value and trading
results, as well as
a decline of the state guarantee commission, driven by reduced
guaranteed
non-core-assets. Recurring net interest and fee income, on the
other hand, was
weaker and cost reduction was limited.
Although LBBW has launched a number of projects aimed at
optimising its cost
structure in the medium-term, efficiency lags behind peers and a
significant
improvement is, in our view, unlikely in the short-term. Pre-tax
profit declined
in 1Q16, although this was driven by a sharp increase in
expenses for the bank
levy, due to the full year charge being included in the 1Q16
accounts. We expect
the bank's 2016 results to be slightly lower than in the
previous year, due to
further IT and project expenses and a normalisation of loan
impairment charges
from low 2015 levels.
LBBW's funding and liquidity is adequate. As with its
Landesbanken peers LBBW,
is predominantly wholesale-funded. However, its reliance on
wholesale funding is
mitigated by access to regional retail deposits due to LBBW's
role as a savings
bank in the Stuttgart area as well as strong and reliable
funding links to
highly cash-rich savings banks.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered
senior, subordinated
debt and market-linked securities reflect the credit strength of
the federal
guarantors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from LBBW's
VR to reflect
loss severity relative to average recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The SR, IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
Fitch's assumptions around the propensity or ability of LBBW's
owners to provide
timely support. This may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDR.
LBBW's IDRs are also sensitive to changes to the owners'
strategic commitment to
LBBW and the importance of the bank to its home region or for
the savings banks
sector. A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution
process ahead of support for a Landesbank could also affect the
SR, IDRs and
senior unsecured debt ratings.
VR
Upside potential for LBBW's VR could arise from a sustainable
and material
improvement in profitability. This would likely rely on a
reduction of its cost
base, which Fitch believes is unlikely to be achieved in the
short-term. Further
improvements in asset quality, including reduced concentration
risk in LBBW's
loan book, could also drive a positive action on the VR.
Downward pressure on LBBW's VR would result from structural
deterioration in the
domestic economic environment and negative developments in the
region's key
industry sectors, particularly in automotive manufacturing,
utilities and
commercial real estate, which could lead to a weakening of
LBBW's asset quality.
The VR is also sensitive to significant changes to LBBW's
strategic objectives
following the bank's CEO replacement in November 2016. Our
rating assumption,
however, is for the strategy to remain broadly unchanged.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
debt ratings and
market- linked securities are sensitive to changes to Fitch's
view of the
creditworthiness of the State of BW, which is linked to that of
the Federal
Republic of Germany.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in the
bank's VR,
which acts as their anchor rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider
Director
+49 69 768076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Lola Yusupova
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 114
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
