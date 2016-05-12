(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Saar's (SaarLB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. SaarLB's IDR and Support Rating are driven by institutional support from the bank's owners. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT SaarLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of a very strong likelihood of combined support from the bank's owners, the federal state of Saarland, the regional savings banks that own the bank through the association of Saarland's savings banks (Sparkassenverband Saar) and ultimately the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG, A+/Stable). Support assumptions are underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of SFG and Landesbanken institutional protection fund. Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the view that the owners consider their investment in SaarLB long-term and strategic. The owners' strong support propensity is underpinned by the focus of SaarLB on its statutory roles, which include supporting the regional economy, acting as the central bank for regional savings banks and as Saarland's house bank. In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from SFG as well as the federal state owner to avoid triggering state aid considerations and resolution under the German Sanierungs und Abwicklungsgesetz (SAG), if SaarLB fails. Our assessment of the creditworthiness of the State of Saarland is underpinned by the stability of Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation system, which links Saarland's creditworthiness to that of Germany (AAA/Stable). The support ability of SFG, as expressed by its 'A+' IDR, while very strong, is weaker than that of Saarland. Fitch uses the lower of the parents' ratings, the Long-Term IDR of SFG, as anchor and starting point for determining SaarLB's support-driven ratings. We notch down SaarLB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'. The notching reflects SaarLB's role for its owners, which we consider strategic, but not key and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal and regulatory barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of German resolution legislation. The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and Stable Outlook on SFG's Long-Term IDR. SaarLB's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects SaarLB's strong links to the affiliated savings banks, which have ample liquidity and funding resources. VR SaarLB's VR primarily reflects the bank's modest capitalisation, which lags that of Landesbanken peers and continues to be a constraint on the VR. The bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio improved slightly in 2015 to 11.3%, driven primarily by a reduction in RWAs. However, SaarLB's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio remained low at 9.9% in comparison to peers. The small size of the bank's capital in absolute terms, in combination with a concentrated loan book, results in a limited loss absorption capacity in case of material unforeseen losses. The VR also reflects the bank's smaller franchise in terms of regional and operational coverage compared with most Landesbanken peers and an increasing dependency on the renewable energy sector. SaarLB's asset quality indicators are stable and sound, supported by a benign operating environment in Germany and resilient performance of the bank's renewable energy portfolio. SaarLB's large and growing renewables portfolio bears tail risks stemming from regulatory changes, which may lead to less favourable economic incentives for the sector in the future. However, existing projects are not expected to be affected by a revision of the current subsidy scheme. Furthermore, SaarLB has sound and long-standing expertise of the sector and closely follows industry developments in its markets in France and Germany. Similar to its peers, asset quality is constrained by concentrations in single names and sectors, including in commercial real estate and renewable energy finance. SaarLB has demonstrated an ability to generate moderate but consistent profit, driven by firmer margins in its French business. Although net income declined in 2015, driven primarily by lower trading and valuation income, including hedge accounting results, recurring revenue showed overall satisfactory results, including a rise in fee income. The bank's net income was supported by low loan loss provisions, which, however, are unlikely to be sustained. For 2016, Fitch expects overall stable profitability, supported by robust performance in core operating segments as well as some one-off gains from the sale of non-strategic participations. We expect operating costs to rise but efficiency metrics to compare favourably with most Landesbanken peers. SaarLB's funding and liquidity profile is adequate. As with its Landesbanken peers SaarLB is predominantly wholesale-funded. The bank's funding mix is sufficiently diversified and includes covered bonds issuance. SaarLB's reliance on wholesale funding is mitigated by strong and reliable funding links to savings banks, which play a key role in absorbing SaarLB's debt placements. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs, SRs and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity or ability of SaarLB's owners to provide timely support. This may be indicated by a change in SFG's IDR. The IDRs are also sensitive to changes to the owners' strategic commitment to SaarLB and to the importance of SaarLB for its home region or for the savings bank sector. A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a resolution process ahead of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SRs, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings. VR SaarLB's VR is primarily sensitive to changes in the economic or regulatory environment that drive the performance and risk profile of SaarLB's commercial real estate (CRE) and renewable energy portfolio. A material decline of capital ratios would exert downward pressure on its VR. The rating actions are as follows: Landesbank Saar Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook: Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' 