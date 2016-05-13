(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ukraine's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. The
issue ratings on
Ukraine's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'CCC' and the
Short-term foreign-currency IDR at 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects a lack of progress on
the reform
programme needed to unlock donor support, which has been
exacerbated by
political wrangling.
A new coalition government, headed by Prime Minister Groysman -
a close ally of
the President - took office in mid-April, ending two months of
political turmoil
and reducing the immediate risk of early elections. Fitch
expects the new
government to move ahead with the reforms required to secure the
delayed IMF
tranche (USD1.7bn), now likely in early 3Q16. However, given the
coalition's
narrow majority (one seat) as well as weak party discipline
within President
Poroshenko's party, Fitch expects progress on further reforms to
be piecemeal
with continued delays in IMF financing highly probable.
Delays in securing IMF and donor disbursements highlight the
vulnerability of
Ukraine's external position, as international reserves fell to
USD12.7bn, or 2.9
months of current external payments (CXP) in March, from
USD13.4bn at December
2015. Fitch expects international reserves to rise to USD17.7bn
end-2016,
assuming that most disbursements (USD8bn in total, of which
USD5.2bn is IMF
disbursements) go ahead as planned. This would push the import
cover ratio to
four months of CXP, above the peer median of 3.7 months. Failure
to secure all
planned disbursements would not undermine Ukraine's capacity to
meet its
external debt repayment obligations over the rating horizon, but
would exert
continued downward pressure on the hryvnia and jeopardise the
recovery. Capital
controls remain in place to curb foreign exchange demand but
will be
progressively lifted.
The IMF's decision to lend to countries in arrears to official
sector creditors
removed a potential stumbling block that could have prevented
further IMF
support - Ukraine had failed to repay a disputed USD3bn
Russian-owned Eurobond
in December 2015. Although the status of this obligation is as
yet unresolved it
should not impact the future IMF disbursements under the
programme.
Fitch expects the current account deficit to widen to 3% of GDP
in 2016, from
0.2% in 2015, as exports contract a further 11% following the
suspension of the
free-trade agreement with Russia, while imports contract more
modestly as the
economy begins to recover.
A combination of expenditure restraint and higher revenue saw
the consolidated
budget deficit narrow to 1.6% of GDP in 2015 against a target of
3.7%. Lower gas
prices, combined with higher tariffs resulted in the government
spending less to
subsidise Naftogaz, the state-owned oil and gas company. As a
result, the
consolidated budget deficit (including Naftogaz) fell to 2.6% of
GDP (IMF
target: 7.3%), down from a five-year average of 6.8% of GDP and
below the peer
median of 4.3%. The decision to cut employers' social security
contribution by
half as well as cancel import surcharges, with no offsetting
expenditure cuts,
will make achieving the government and IMF's deficit target of
3.7% of GDP
challenging.
Government indebtedness is high, exceeding 80% of GDP, including
sovereign and
sovereign- guaranteed debt. Fitch expects the government debt
ratio to fall from
2017, but there is uncertainty over Ukraine's ability to
generate the
combination of GDP growth and primary fiscal surpluses that
would reduce the
debt/GDP ratio (including sovereign and sovereign-guaranteed
debt) to the
government's target of 71% of GDP by 2020.
Bank asset quality has been hit by recession, currency
depreciation and conflict
in eastern Ukraine. Capital shortfalls are large, and depositor
confidence is
low, suggesting a risk of further volatility in client funding
if the exchange
rate comes under renewed pressure. Cash withdrawal limits,
exchange controls and
regulatory forbearance have supported the banking system. NPLs,
on a broad
definition, according to the IMF's August 2015 estimate, were
44% of total loans
(56% including restructured loans), and provisions stood around
68% of total
NPLs. Resolving the banking crisis will entail fiscal costs, but
a firm estimate
for the banking system's recapitalisation needs (some of which
are being met by
private shareholders) is not yet available..
Fitch expects the economy to return to growth in 2016, following
a 9.9%
contraction in 2015. Medium-term potential growth (2%) is well
below the peer
median of 3.9%, constrained by a permanent loss of Russian
export demand, damage
resulting from military conflict in the east, low commodity
prices and a
weakened financial sector. Inflationary pressures have eased,
with inflation
moderating to 20.9% in March 2016 from a peak of 60.9% in May
2015. Fitch
expects inflation to average 15% in 2016, 3x the peer median, as
the impact of
the sharp depreciation of the exchange rate in 2015 fades.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could individually or collectively lead to
positive rating
action:
-Evidence that the coalition government is able to effectively
pass legislation
that leads to ongoing donor disbursements.
The following factors could individually or collectively lead to
negative rating
action:
-Substantial delays to disbursements by the IMF and other
official creditors
that lead to a deterioration in confidence and macro stability.
-External or political/geopolitical shock that increases the
potential for a
credit event.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the conflict in eastern Ukraine does not
intensify, but is
not resolved in the near term.
