FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Norddeutsche
Landesbank Girozentrale's (NORD/LB) and NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A.
Covered Bond
Bank's (NORD/LB CBB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' with a Stable
Outlook, Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Support Rating at '1'. At
the same time,
Fitch affirmed NORD/LB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'.
NORD/LB's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by institutional
support from the
bank's owners. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
NORD/LB's IDR, SR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view of
a very strong
likelihood of combined support from its owners, the States of
Lower Saxony and
Saxony-Anhalt, the regional savings banks, and ultimately
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) (SFG, A+/Stable). Support
assumptions are
underpinned by provisions contained in the statutes of SFG and
the Landesbanken
institutional protection fund.
Fitch's institutional support considerations are based on the
view that the
owners of NORD/LB consider their investment in NORD/LB long-term
and strategic.
The owners' strong support propensity is underpinned by the
focus of NORD/LB on
its statutory roles, which include supporting the regional
economy, acting as
the central bank for regional savings banks and as the federal
states' house
bank.
In Fitch's view support would need to be forthcoming from SFG as
well as the
States of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt to avoid triggering
state aid
considerations and resolution under the German Sanierungs und
Abwicklungsgesetz
(SAG), if NORD/LB fails. Our assessment of the creditworthiness
of Lower Saxony
and Saxony-Anhalt is underpinned by the stability of Germany's
solidarity and
financial equalisation system, which links the creditworthiness
of the states to
that of Germany (AAA/Stable). The support ability of SFG, as
expressed by its
'A+' IDR, while very strong, is weaker than that of the federal
states. Fitch
uses the lower of the parents' ratings, the Long-Term IDR of
SFG, as anchor and
starting point for determining NORD/LB's support-driven ratings.
We notch down NORD/LB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'. The
notching
reflects NORD/LB's role for its owners, which we consider
strategic, but not key
and integral, as well as uncertainties over potential legal and
regulatory
barriers related to state aid considerations and provisions of
German resolution
legislation.
The Stable Outlook reflects stable support assumptions and the
Stable Outlook on
SFG's Long-Term IDR.
The ratings of senior unsecured obligations are in line with
NORD/LB's IDR.
NORD/LB's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two
Short-Term IDRs that
map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This
reflects NORD/LB's
strong links to the affiliated savings banks, which have ample
liquidity and
funding resources.
VR
NORD/LB's VR primarily reflects our expectation that the group's
asset quality
will remain burdened by the large shipping exposure held at the
bank and its
subsidiary Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg-Girozentrale (Bremer/LB,
A-/Negative/bb). The weak outlook for the shipping sector has
reduced the bank's
resilience to adverse market movements and limits the bank's
managerial
flexibility. Fitch considers that NORD/LB is more diversified
than its northern
German Landesbanken peers, and firmer performance in the bank's
businesses
outside ship finance should help mitigate the impact of the
weakness in that
sector on asset quality, performance and capital.
NORD/LB's operating profit has improved steadily but continues
to be weighed
down by significant loan impairment charges (LICs) for exposures
to the shipping
sector, which we expect to continue in the near term. Diversity
of income
streams, low LICs in other segments and positive effects in the
bank's more
volatile trading, fair-valued instruments and hedge accounting
resulted in a
firm 2015 pre-tax profit.
Revenue generation is mainly driven by net interest income, in
line with the
bank's lending-driven business, which we expect will come under
pressure,
primarily because a further decline in funding costs from the
current low level
is unlikely.
Continued efforts to reduce risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and
sound 2015 earnings
allowed NORD/LB to strengthen its fully-loaded CET1 ratio to
12.16% (2014:
8.41%), which compares well with Landesbanken peers. NORD/LB's
regulatory CET1
capital includes a EUR0.96bn shortfall deduction to cover
unreserved expected
losses primarily in its shipping portfolio, which provides a
capital buffer
against further increases in LICs.
In Fitch's view, the primary risk to NORD/LB's capitalisation is
further
deterioration in asset quality as unreserved impaired loans were
equal to a high
70% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2015. Capitalisation is
also sensitive to
movements in the euro/US dollar exchange rate as a fairly high
share of the
group's exposure, especially to shipping, is US
dollar-denominated.
NORD/LB's wholesale-driven funding is robust, due to access to
the liquidity of
local savings banks and also to other institutional investors.
We expect funding
needs to remain moderate given that balance sheet amounts are,
until end-2016,
constrained by the conditions of the 2011/12 recapitalisation
approved by the
European Commission.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of the state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior
and subordinated
debt and market-linked securities reflect the credit strength of
the guarantors,
the German Laender.
SUBSIDIARY
NORD/LB CBB's IDR and senior debt rating are equalised with
NORD/LB's,
reflecting our expectation that the bank would be supported by
its parent given
its role within the group. This expectation is underpinned by a
declaration of
backing (Patronatserklaerung) from the parent. NORD/LB CBB
operates as a special
bank (covered bond bank) with the task of generating additional
covered
refinancing for the core business of the NORD/LB group by
issuing covered bonds
in accordance with Luxembourg law (Lettres des Gage). Fitch does
not assign a VR
to NORD/LB CBB given its strong integration with NORD/LB and the
lack of a
sufficiently strong standalone franchise.
The 'F1' Short-Term IDR of NORD/LB CBB is at the higher of the
two Short-Term
IDRs that map to an 'A-' Long-Term IDR on our rating scale. This
is because
NORD/LB CBB is embedded in the global liquidity policy of
NORD/LB which itself
has access to the ample liquidity of SFG and their strong
funding and liquidity
links to the Landesbanken.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of NORD/LB's owners
to provide
timely support. This may be indicated by a change to SFG's IDRs.
The IDRs are
also sensitive to changes to the owners' strategic commitment to
NORD/LB and to
the importance of NORD/LB for its respective home region or for
the savings
banks sector.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank could also affect the SRs, IDRs and
senior unsecured
debt ratings.
VR
NORD/LB's VRs is most sensitive to changes in the bank's asset
quality and
capitalisation. A material and lasting recovery of the shipping
sector or a
substantial reduction in the bank's exposure to the sector would
be positive for
the VR, as this would ease the burden on profitability, lower
NPL ratios and
facilitate internal capital generation.
NORD/LB's VR could come under pressure if deterioration of the
shipping sector
further weakens the bank's earnings and capitalisation. Negative
pressure could
also arise if commercial real estate lending deteriorates to an
extent that
earnings from that sector no longer offsets the weakness from
the shipping
portfolio.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SECURITIES
NORD/LB's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior debt ratings and
subordinated
guaranteed notes are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of the
creditworthiness of the guarantors.
SUBSIDIARY
A rating action on NORD/LB CBB would most likely be driven by
similar rating
action on NORD/LB. NORD/LB CBB's ratings are also sensitive to a
change in
Fitch's view of the propensity of support from NORD/LB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt
affirmed at 'AAA'
Long- and Short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at 'A-'
and at 'F1'
NORD/LB CBB
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed a 'A-'
