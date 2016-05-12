(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) The European Commission's decision to block the UK mobile merger between O2 and Three suggests in-country mergers that reduce the number of network operators from four to three are no longer likely to obtain regulatory approval, Fitch Ratings says. European telecoms companies will have to consider other options to build scale and improve operational and capital efficiency, especially to compete against large incumbent operators with both fixed and mobile services. Given the EC's rationale for its UK decision, it is less likely that the Italian mobile merger between Vimpelcom's Wind Telecom and Hutchison Italy will be approved. Even though the proposed transaction results in three players with roughly equal market shares, Italy has fewer significant mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that could provide competitive pricing pressure in a market with one less network operator. Operators may consider M&A to combine fixed and mobile networks if in-country mobile consolidation is blocked. While the cost synergies may not be as high, operators combining fixed and mobile operations can still improve their cost base. This also enables them to provide more competitive converged services and improves their ability to acquire attractive content. Operators increasingly need to provide triple- and quad-play services, where customers buy mobile, fixed-line, internet and TV together. These bundles are becoming an increasing driver of adoption and pricing economics in European markets. We believe that quad-play strategies allow operators with good market share to reduce churn and protect their existing subscriber base. In the UK, O2 and Three may consider cooperating with Virgin Media, Sky or TalkTalk, while in Italy, Fastweb is interested in strengthening its position in mobile. In many western European markets, smaller fixed networks and cable operators often have some mobile subscribers through MVNO agreements, while mobile-network only operators have sub-scale fixed customer bases from local loop unbundling and wholesale agreements. This leads to sub-scale positions in either mobile or fixed that are not easy to change given the maturity of both markets. M&A between fixed and mobile operators overcomes the problem and may lead to improved market structures and the establishment of stronger, network-based players that compete less on price and focus more on churn reduction, maintaining market share and market value. Such deals seem to face less regulatory resistance. The EC has approved Telenet's purchase of Base in Belgium, while local regulators have approved mergers in the UK (BT/EE) and France (Numericable/SFR). Network sharing between mobile operators might become more common, including sharing radio equipment and fibre backhaul connections. Tower sales are another way to improve capital efficiency. Significant savings could be achieved by spreading site rental, electricity and maintenance costs across multiple operators. This value can be shared with mobile operators through the one-off gains from a tower sale and contracts where rental costs are reduced as the number of operators sharing those towers increases. Operators with the best network coverage might be reluctant to share networks or sell towers if this allowed smaller operators to quickly close the gap in terms of LTE coverage and network quality. Nonetheless, financial benefits may outweigh these concerns. The pressure to gain scale and improve efficiency is likely to increase over the medium term. We expect current capex levels to be maintained amid mobile data growth and as competitive dynamics shift further towards network quality rather than price - especially where operators want to close a network quality gap with competitors. Smaller European mobile operators will have to assess whether they can continue to participate in spectrum auctions in the long term if their scale results in limited free cash-flow generation. With the EC proposal to open the 700MHz band to mobile services by 2020, we are likely to see auctions for these valuable frequencies in the coming years. To date, only French and German operators have secured 700MHz licences. 