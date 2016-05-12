(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 12 (Fitch) Linn Energy LLC's (Linn) bankruptcy
filing on Wednesday
affects more than $9 billion of total debt and helped push the
May TTM energy
high yield bond default rate to nearly 13%, up from 10.7% at the
end of April,
according to Fitch Ratings. The May TTM exploration & production
(E&P) subsector
default rate has now been driven to a record 24%. Fitch
forecasts the E&P high
yield bond rate to finish at 30%-35% at year end.
Filings by Linn and Penn Virginia this morning propelled the
overall May TTM
high yield bond default rate to 4.2%. Fitch is projecting the
overall rate to
finish 2016 at 6%, and had expected both of these filings in the
annual
forecast.
Linn's nearly $5 billion of unsecured notes have poor recovery
prospects, which
would share the new common equity with second lien noteholders
under a
reorganization plan based on the restructuring support agreement
(RSA) dated May
11. The $0.12 bid prices on nearly $4 billion of unsecured notes
(seven separate
series, including Berry Petroleum) as of May 11. The $1 billion
of 12% second
lien notes due 2020 that were issued in November 2015 in an
unsecured for
secured exchange were bid at $0.19125, also indicating a
likelihood of
relatively low equity values in the reorganization.
Borrowings of $3.49 billion under the asset-based revolver (ABL)
and term loan
facility would be paid in full under a reorganization plan
modeled on the RSA. A
portion of the distribution to holders would be made in cash
with the balance
converted into $2.2 billion of new ABL revolver and term debt at
exit.
Linn recently borrowed approximately $919 million under its ABL,
which had fully
utilized the facility and built up cash liquidity prior to the
filing, as did
Subsidiary, Berry Petroleum Company LLC's $900 million credit
facility. Linn has
no plans to seek a DIP facility.
Linn is among a number of leveraged energy defaulters in the
current wave that
negotiated RSAs prior to bankruptcy filing in anticipation of a
quick
restructuring of debt in court. This morning's filing by Penn
was also based on
an RSA and other examples include Energy XXI, Ltd., Goodrich
Petroleum, Paragon
Offshore plc and Samson Investment Co.
Linn's unsustainable capital structure resulted from significant
debt added to
pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy and a reliance on
hedge positions to
support high run-rate leverage metrics. Linn made more than 60
acquisitions in
the past 10 years, and the inability to renew hedges at
profitable levels amid
low market prices ultimately led to an unsustainable leverage
profile.
Linn is structured as an LLC but has the tax and distribution
characteristics of
a master limited partnership, with a business model that
operates in the
upstream oil and gas production segment of the energy sector
rather than in the
midstream space and has greater exposure to commodity prices
despite strategy to
maintain significant hedge positions (approximately $1.8 billion
as of Dec. 31,
2015). Upstream production cash flows are more volatile and are
less able to
sustain high leverage than midstream companies, which generally
exhibit more
stable cash flow profiles.
Yesterday's default followed the company's announcement that it
was exploring
strategic alternatives for its capital structure and had
retained financial and
legal advisors to assist with the strategic plan in early
February 2016.
Contact:
Sharon Bonelli
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
Fitch Ratings
+1 212 908-0581
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Eric Rosenthal
Senior Director
Leveraged Finance
Fitch Ratings
+1 212 908-0286
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.