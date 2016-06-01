(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Banks' External Debt, End-2015 Update here LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) The growth in Turkish banks' external debt slowed again in 2015 and 1Q16, but more than half of their foreign borrowings mature within 12 months, meaning they remain vulnerable to changes in market sentiment, says Fitch Ratings. Banks have been Turkey's main external borrowers in recent years and the sector's foreign debt is a large USD170bn. Our base case is that Turkish banks will retain good market access and be able to roll over their debt. Their foreign-currency (FC) liquidity positions should also allow them to cope with a short-lived market closure, but downside risks would be significant if there were a prolonged loss of market access. A scenario in which Turkey and its banks needed to pay down external debt would be likely to result in pressure on the central bank's FC reserves, the exchange rate, domestic interest rates and economic growth. Banks' external debt rose by only USD4bn in 2015, significantly less than in recent years. This partly reflects Turkey's narrower current account deficit and therefore lower financing requirements. But some of the slowdown is also attributable to exchange-rate effects due to the weakening of the euro and the Turkish lira against the US dollar. The short-term component of banks' external debt remains high. The reported proportion of short-term borrowings (based on initial maturities) in total bank external debt has fallen quite sharply in recent years, to 40% at end-1Q16. We believe this was at least partly due to regulatory arbitrage, as banks marginally extended maturities, for example of syndicated loans to 367 days from 364 days, tipping them into the long-term bucket to attract lower reserve requirements. However, in terms of remaining maturities, the short-term component was a still-high 59% at end-1Q16. Turkish banks' FC liquidity positions have remained stable. We believe banks could access USD80bn-90bn of FC liquidity over 12 months, mainly by withdrawing placements with the central bank under the reserve option mechanism and through maturing FX swaps. This exceeds their USD65bn-USD70bn potential short-term debt-service requirement on market borrowings. This figure excludes repayments of more stable external funding, including from foreign parents and subsidiaries, which we assume would be rolled over even in market stress. Fitch estimates Turkey's overall short FC position at around USD156bn, significantly less than the country's net external debt of USD237bn, because some external borrowings are in lira and banks have a long FC swap position. The corporate sector in particular and the sovereign have short FC positions, partly offset by households' long position. The banking sector's net FC position remains close to zero, but banks are exposed to significant credit risk on FC loans to weakly hedged corporates. We expect losses in banks' FC corporate loan books to increase, but gradually, because the loans are largely long term. We also believe the losses should be manageable in volume because of factors that partly offset the risks relating to corporates' reported short FC positions. These include export revenues, FC hedging, offshore assets, access to retail deposits and FC pricing on some domestic markets. Additional details about Turkish banks' external debt, the FC positions of sectors of the Turkish economy and factors offsetting corporates' short FC positions can be found in the report "Turkish Banks' External Debt: End-2015 Update", published today, and available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. 